Iberian Sport Retail Group Gets Fit for Business with Infor

BARCELONA, Spain, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the newly formed Iberian Sport Retail Group (ISRG), owned by the JD Sports Group, has joined the Infor Nexus Supply Chain Network. Being part of the Infor Nexus will help enable ISRG to manage the flow of goods across the global supply chain efficiently and collaborate in real time with a community of buyers, suppliers and logistics providers. Expected benefits include enhanced product availability which will help increase sales and customer satisfaction by reducing lead times. ISRG also anticipates that being part of the Infor Nexus will help improve supplier compliance and accountability by increasing automation throughout supply chain processes.

ISRG is the combined group of Sprinter, Sportzone and JD Sports, that created the second largest sports retailer in Iberia with €500m revenues, as part of a strategy to drive growth and scale within the JD Sports Group. Following a thorough review, the Infor Nexus Commerce Network was chosen by ISRG after a successful implementation of Infor Nexus within Sportzone, previously owned by the largest retailer in Portugal.

"ISRG partners with the world's leading sport brands and develops its own private labels offering a unique customer experience at stores. Managing the global supply chain on Infor Nexus has been a key success factor for Sportzone like other brand partners such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Helly Hansen and many others that are currently using GT Nexus platform," said Miguel Teles, head of Sportzone supply chain. "The supply chain visibility and collaboration capabilities provided by Infor Nexus will allow us to accelerate the flow of goods and improve the agility to fulfil the expectations of our demanding customers. Infor Nexus will also help ISRG achieve its corporate goals on sustainability enabling supply chain transparency and collaborative relationships with supply chain partners inspiring change within the industry."

"We are delighted to join forces with ISRG and this relationship continues Infor's momentum within the European fashion and footwear industry," said Corey Tollefson, senior vice-president and general manager, Infor Retail. "The Infor Nexus supply chain platform is key to our strategy of digitising the end to end supply chain. It will provide ISRG with accurate real time collaboration with their supplier base and will provide enhanced visibility of inbound inventory. We look forward to supporting the growth of ISRG."

