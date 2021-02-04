ibex Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the CALA Customer Experience Outsourcing Market with Its BPO 2.0 Model

"ibex developed its BPO 2.0 approach by investing in digital transformation and articulating a framework to serve born-digital companies with digitally-native expectations. ibex builds its service around enhancing and protecting the client's brand through a superb customer experience," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal. "ibex's continually growing wallet share underlines the trust and confidence existing customers repose in the brand."

With five locations in Jamaica and two in Nicaragua, ibex provides robust nearshore services centered on partnership, execution, and customer experience (CX). It has excelled in difficult market conditions by combining a fully developed CX vision with operational excellence, purpose-built contact center technology, end-to-end business intelligence, sophisticated in-center and virtual training models, a highly engaged employee culture, and operational agility.

"This award is the crescendo of what we have accomplished over the last five years as leaders in the nearshore growth and expansion," said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. "Between 2015 and 2020, we experienced growth among new economy clients (176%), non-voice support services (52%), and workstations (26%) and achieved a CAGR of 75%."

A critical enabling element of ibex's success is its dedicated technology center of excellence comprised of architects, developers and analysts, known as WaveX. WaveX's innovative solutions-focused approach delivers purpose-built technology to drive operational efficiencies, generate revenue, and produce deep customer insights along the entire customer journey.

Delivering agent training and AI-guided agent toolsets and integrating with an ecosystem of leading-edge AI partners, the Wave X platform enables a superior customer experience. This comprehensive CX platform helps ibex drive results across end-to-end customer touchpoints and uncover insights that propel value across the lifecycle.

"ibex faced the same challenges and disruptions as any other business in 2020, but by combining agile technology, adept management, and clear priorities, it ensured business continuity," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Overall, its wide footprint, strong organizational culture, and customer-centric services have established it as one of the fastest organically growing service providers in the segment."

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices award can be found at: ibex.com/frost

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

