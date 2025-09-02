IBG Business Announces Recent Completed Transactions Demonstrating Robust Activity in the M&A Market
DENVER, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBG Business, a national, award-winning M&A and business sales firm, announces the successful completion of several recent business ownership transactions. These deals reflect the company's ongoing commitment to help business owners in valuing and selling their companies at the optimum time, for maximum value.
Recent Completed Transactions:
With headlines focused on new investments and companies building facilities across the U.S., IBG Business exemplifies that existing businesses and acquisition opportunities also play a key role in driving entrepreneurial spirit and propelling economic growth nationwide.
"IBG understands that the sale of your business is more than a financial transaction—it is the culmination of your hard work, your vision, and your legacy. Our sole focus is representing business owners, and we bring the full experience of our national team to each engagement. IBG's professionals combine decades of sell-side transaction expertise with a personalized, confidential process to ensure the best outcome for you and your business." - Tim Atwell, IBG Business, Managing Partner
For additional information, contact IBG Business.
About IBG Business
Founded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US.
