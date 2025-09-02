IBG Business Announces Recent Completed Transactions Demonstrating Robust Activity in the M&A Market

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBG Business, a national, award-winning M&A and business sales firm, announces the successful completion of several recent business ownership transactions. These deals reflect the company's ongoing commitment to help business owners in valuing and selling their companies at the optimum time, for maximum value.

Recent Completed Transactions:

Deal 1: IBG represented Peerless Tyre Co. (dba Peerless Tires 4 Less) in its sale to Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service, enabling Gills to expand its footprint to 121 store locations across 17 states.





IBG represented Peerless Tyre Co. (dba Peerless Tires 4 Less) in its sale to Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service, enabling Gills to expand its footprint to 121 store locations across 17 states. Deal 2: IBG managed the sale of Hastings Water Works (headquartered in Brecksville, OH ) to Horizon Commercial Pools, increasing their service area with this acquisition.





IBG managed the sale of Hastings Water Works (headquartered in ) to Horizon Commercial Pools, increasing their service area with this acquisition. Deal 3: IBG led the sale of DPG Solutions, LLC, an IT consulting and systems integration firm, to Evergreen Services Group, broadening its technology services portfolio.





IBG led the sale of DPG Solutions, LLC, an IT consulting and systems integration firm, to Evergreen Services Group, broadening its technology services portfolio. Deal 4: IBG managed the sale of Heights Lumber Center, a regional lumber and building materials supplier, to the Daley brothers, two young entrepreneur-buyers eager to grow their own business.





IBG managed the sale of Heights Lumber Center, a regional lumber and building materials supplier, to the Daley brothers, two young entrepreneur-buyers eager to grow their own business. Deal 5: IBG led long-time client, Sullivan Oil & Propane in its sale to Energy Distribution Partners (EDP), a nationwide propane distributor.





IBG led long-time client, Sullivan Oil & Propane in its sale to Energy Distribution Partners (EDP), a nationwide propane distributor. Deal 6: IBG completed the sale of VisionMakers International, LLC, a premier supplier of architectural stone and iron doors to BizGro Partners, a private investment management company.

With headlines focused on new investments and companies building facilities across the U.S., IBG Business exemplifies that existing businesses and acquisition opportunities also play a key role in driving entrepreneurial spirit and propelling economic growth nationwide.

"IBG understands that the sale of your business is more than a financial transaction—it is the culmination of your hard work, your vision, and your legacy. Our sole focus is representing business owners, and we bring the full experience of our national team to each engagement. IBG's professionals combine decades of sell-side transaction expertise with a personalized, confidential process to ensure the best outcome for you and your business." - Tim Atwell, IBG Business, Managing Partner

For additional information, contact IBG Business.

About IBG Business

Founded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US.

[Social Media Handles]

Twitter: https://x.com/ibgbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibg-business-services/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Ibgbusiness

SOURCE IBG Business