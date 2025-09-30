Tim Atwell Is Promoted to Managing Partner on the IBG Business Leadership Team

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBG Business, an award-winning M&A advisory firm, announces that Tim Atwell has joined the firm's leadership team as its newest Principal and Managing Partner. Mr. Atwell joined IBG in 2010 and previously served as a Managing Director.

With more than 15 years of experience as a mergers and acquisitions professional, Tim advises IBG clients nationwide — helping business owners achieve maximum value in the sale of their companies. As a Managing Partner, Tim will continue to lead M&A execution for IBG and drive the firm's own growth initiatives.

Mr. Atwell began his M&A career with a Denver-based investment bank as Vice President, focusing on corporate divestitures and private placements of equity. He has also held leadership positions at DISH Network, Deutsche Bank, and DWS Asset Management.

"We are very pleased to announce Tim's promotion to Principal and Managing Partner. Throughout his tenure with IBG Business, he has demonstrated outstanding dedication to best practices in mergers and acquisitions and helping our clients achieve their transaction goals. In this new leadership role, we are confident that he will be instrumental in guiding our firm to continued success." - John Zayac, Principal, Managing Partner, IBG Business

For additional information, contact IBG Business.

About IBG Business

Founded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US.

[Social Media Handles]

Twitter: https://x.com/ibgbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibg-business-services/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Ibgbusiness

SOURCE IBG Business