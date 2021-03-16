IBHS's latest OFB-EZ business continuity planning toolkit now available in Spanish

TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recognizing the vital role Spanish speakers play in small businesses across the country, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) today released the new streamlined version of its free business continuity planning toolkit, Open For Business-EZ, better known as OFB-EZ, in Spanish to aid more owners and operators in planning for the variety of disasters that can jeopardize operations.

"Resilience must be accessible to all to keep local economies strong. Spanish-speakers play a critical role in communities across the country, and we cannot let language barriers stand in the way," says IBHS managing director of Commercial Lines, Chuck Miccolis.

The new streamlined version of OFB-EZ provides step-by-step guidance for business owners and staff to build and maintain a business continuity plan that will help them prepare for, respond to, and recover faster from a minor disruption or major disaster.

According to the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses across the country.

"Hispanic-owned small businesses are a driving force in our nation's economy. Helping these businesses prepare for potential disruptions like severe weather is key to building resilient communities," adds Gail Moraton, business resiliency manager at IBHS.

Available for download in a PDF or Word format, OFB-EZ is a streamlined toolkit comprised of ten modules designed to help busy small business owners and operators identify and mitigate risks. OFB-EZ provides a roadmap to preparedness by laying out simple tasks necessary to develop a business continuity plan, including developing an employee contact list, reviewing and documenting insurance policies, building a plan for supply chain disruptions and other exercises to address key business vulnerabilities.

"Many businesses are unprepared for a weather disaster or disruption like a long-term power outage. By using OFB-EZ to develop a business continuity plan, small businesses can be better positioned to recover from an interruption," explains Moraton.

OFB-EZ Spanish Edition adds to the suite of free business preparedness materials available to all small businesses from IBHS. Download the no-cost toolkit at DisasterSafety.org/ofb-ez.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at DisasterSafety.org.

