IBHS Winter Weather Ready guide provides easy-to-do actions to help prevent property damage from colder temperatures

RICHBURG, S.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While summertime temperatures have lingered in many parts of the country, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) reminds homeowners winter is around the corner and urges them to use the time now to reduce their risk of property damage – especially from frozen pipes – ahead of severe winter storms.

"The lack of crisp fall air shouldn't cause homeowners to let their guard down," said IBHS Lead Research Meteorologist Dr. Ian Giammanco. "Winter is not far away, and cold air masses will start their more frequent march across the country. This is the ideal time to take actions around the house to reduce the impact winter weather and freezing temperatures could have on your home."

When it's cold outside, interior water damage becomes a concern, with frozen pipes and leaky roofs remaining among the most common causes of losses resulting in insurance claims.

Winters across the United States are becoming shorter, yet arctic air outbreaks still occur and can lead to frozen pipes, especially in areas where extreme cold is rare and in states in the central part of the country with transitional climate zones where warm and cold temperatures typically overlap.

Regional construction practices can also be drivers of interior water damage resulting from frozen pipes. In areas that are typically warmer, including much of the Southern United States, plumbing along exterior walls is prevalent. Homeowners who live in these regions should pay close attention to areas of the home with exposed pipes, as well as crawl spaces and exterior hose spigots, which will be vulnerable when temperatures drop below freezing.

In northern climates, ice dams can cause water intrusion from the roof system. An ice dam forms in sub-freezing temperatures when heat inside a home's attic warms the upper portion of the roof deck, causing accumulated snow to melt and water to drain down the roof toward a colder region near the eaves. If the temperature falls below freezing, the water can re-freeze, and ice will begin to build up. As water continues to drain down the roof slope, it can back up behind the ice dam with no place to go except under shingles or through cracked and damaged shingles, eventually entering the home's ceiling and exterior walls.

IBHS provides guidance homeowners can take now to reduce the possibility of interior water damage:

Ensure pipes in hard-to-reach places like attics, crawl spaces and along all exterior facing walls are properly insulated. Wrap pipes with pipe insulation tubes, wrap or even tape in unheated or minimally heated areas.

Caulk and seal cracks or gaps on your home's exterior, including around windows and doors.

Shut off and insulate valves if you don't have frostproof outdoor faucets. Homes built before 2010 typically don't.

Know where your home's water shut-off valve is located and how to operate it.

Change water supply hoses on washing machines and dishwashers connected to your home's plumbing supply that are more than 10 years old. Fittings, especially rubber gaskets, can degrade over time and eventually leak.

Clear debris from gutters and downspouts, allowing water to flow away from the home, reducing the risk of ice dams and leaks.

The nonprofit advises setting the thermostat to at least 55°F to keep pipes from freezing, even when no one is home. If you will be away from home for longer than a week and subfreezing temperatures are ongoing or in the forecast, consider shutting off the water by closing the main valve slowly and letting a couple of faucets slowly drain on the lowest floor of the home.

IBHS also recommends creating a home inventory by taking geo-tagged video of belongings and storing it in the cloud to make it easier if you do experience winter weather-related damage and need to file a claim.

Visit ibhs.org/winter-ready for IBHS's full Winter Weather Ready guide, including easy-to-follow checklists that walk property owners through mitigation actions to reduce damage from winter weather.

