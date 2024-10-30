IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per common share, December 10, 2024 to stockholders of record November 12, 2024.

With the payment of the December 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

