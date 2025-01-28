IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

IBM

Jan 28, 2025, 11:09 ET

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per common share, March 10, 2025 to stockholders of record February 10, 2025.

With the payment of the March 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Media contact: 

Tim Davidson
(914) 844-7847
[email protected]

SOURCE IBM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

IBM and Palo Alto Networks Find Platformization is Key to Reduce Cybersecurity Complexity

IBM and Palo Alto Networks Find Platformization is Key to Reduce Cybersecurity Complexity

New global research from the IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value (IBV) and Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), found that surveyed...
e& Collaborates with IBM to Launch Pioneering End-to-End AI Governance Platform

e& Collaborates with IBM to Launch Pioneering End-to-End AI Governance Platform

e&, a global technology group, has collaborated with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to deploy a pioneering, end-to-end, multi-model Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Peripherals

Peripherals

Peripherals

Peripherals

Peripherals

Peripherals

News Releases in Similar Topics