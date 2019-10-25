IBM is Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service, Worldwide.

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that the IBM public cloud has been named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for cloud infrastructure as a service.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and using cloud infrastructure as a service, worldwide. Gartner defines cloud infrastructure as a service as a standardized, highly automated offering, where compute resources, complemented by storage and networking capabilities, are owned by a service provider and offered to the customer on demand. The resources are scalable and elastic in near real time, and metered by use. Self-service interfaces are exposed directly to the customer, including a web-based UI and an API. The resources may be single-tenant or multitenant, and hosted by the service provider or on-premises in the customer's data center. Thus, this market covers both public and private cloud IaaS offerings.

Enterprises are operating in a hybrid multicloud landscape, and they will find themselves at different points on this spectrum for the next several years as they migrate, modernize, and build new applications to the cloud. Public cloud plays a critical role in this hybrid architecture because of the efficiency, scale and access to high value services it provides for even the most complex workloads.

The IBM public cloud delivers the capabilities required by the world's largest and most complex enterprises, including market leading security, data and app protection; open source innovation; and enterprise-grade capabilities for the most robust workloads.

"Building on thousands of engagements with clients from every industry, IBM continues to enhance our public cloud to meet the requirements of clients in even the most heavily regulated environments," said Harish Grama, General Manager, IBM Public Cloud. "Enterprises from all over the world and from every industry are entrusting their business to the IBM public cloud. I believe being named a 2019 Customers' Choice for cloud infrastructure as a service demonstrates the important role IBM Cloud is playing in accelerating the cloud journey, regardless of where clients are starting."

Read what IBM Cloud customers say about IBM Cloud Infrastructure as a Service.

For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/public

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About IBM Cloud

With over $20B in annual cloud revenue, IBM has built a leading enterprise hybrid cloud business. This includes a comprehensive range of as-a-service offerings, software, hardware and professional services that enable IBM to advise, move, build and manage cloud solutions across public, private and on-premises environments. Through its global network of more than 60 cloud data centers across 19 countries and 18 availability zones across 6 regions, IBM public cloud helps enterprises in all industries to meet security, resiliency, performance, and global deployment requirements. Built on an open source, multitenant environment, clients have secured access to an enterprise-grade IaaS and a leading PaaS that provides them with the latest developer capabilities and ready-to-go innovation engines. This includes more than 190 cloud-native APIs, such as AI, blockchain, IoT, serverless and quantum computing, and consistent function all the way to the edge.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

Contact:

William Schweitzer

IBM External Relations

will@ibm.com

SOURCE IBM

Related Links

http://www.ibm.com

