IBM Launches Enterprise Advantage Service to Help Businesses Scale Agentic AI

New AI‑powered consulting service delivers a secured platform, shared standards, and reusable AI assets to help organizations accelerate growth and drive innovation



ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced IBM Enterprise Advantage, a first-of-its-kind asset-based consulting service that combines proven AI-tools and expertise to help clients quickly build, govern, and operate their own tailored internal AI platform at scale.



Organizations can now use IBM Enterprise Advantage to redesign workflows, connect AI to existing systems, and scale new agentic applications without requiring changes to their cloud providers, AI models, or core infrastructure. This includes Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM watsonx, and both open‑and closed‑source models, allowing companies to build on their existing investments.

IBM Enterprise Advantage brings together the technical and industry expertise of IBM consultants with technology built from IBM Consulting Advantage, IBM's own internal AI-powered delivery platform. With a growing marketplace of industry‑specific AI agents and applications, IBM Consulting Advantage has already supported more than 150 client engagements and been shown to boost consultants' productivity by up to 50% to help clients achieve faster results.

Now with the Enterprise Advantage service, IBM is giving clients access to the same proven approach and capabilities to build their own AI platforms and navigate the complex AI marketplace to drive enterprise value.

For example, Pearson, a lifelong learning company, is using this service to build a custom AI‑powered platform that combines human expertise with agentic assistants to manage everyday work and decisions.

A manufacturer company has used Enterprise Advantage to implement its generative AI strategy. This includes identifying high‑value use cases, testing targeted prototypes, and aligning leaders around a scalable, platform‑first strategy. With an Enterprise Advantage solution, the client is now deploying AI assistants using multiple technologies in a secured, governed environment that lays the foundation for expanding generative AI across the enterprise.

"Many organizations are investing in AI, but achieving real value at scale remains a major challenge," said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting. "We have solved many of these challenges inside IBM by using AI to transform our own operations and deliver measurable results, giving us a proven playbook to help clients succeed. Enterprise Advantage brings this framework to clients by combining human expertise with digital workers and ready-to-use AI assets so they can scale AI with confidence and achieve meaningful impact."

Enterprise Advantage is available now.

