IBM Positioned as a Leader in Two Newly Released Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports

ARMONK, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that global research firm Gartner has positioned IBM as a Leader in two newly published Gartner Magic Quadrant reports: the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services1 and the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms2.

"IBM is focused on AI for business and helping customers reclaim precious time through automation, generate critical insights through natural language processing, and foster trust in outcomes derived from AI," said Daniel Hernandez, General Manager, Data and AI, IBM. "We believe these new recognitions from Gartner underscore the value we're bringing to businesses through our strategy and our strong innovation pipeline between IBM Research and IBM Watson."

The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services says, "This Magic Quadrant addresses the AI services that software engineering leaders need to enable powerful, next-generation applications". IBM is recognized as a Leader based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. IBM continues to enhance its portfolio of language, vision and AutoAI products, which includes IBM Watson Assistant, IBM Watson Discovery, IBM Watson Natural Language Understanding, IBM Watson Studio, IBM Maximo Visual Inspection and more, to give developers the easy-to-use tools they need to build AI solutions rapidly.

According to the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, "This report assesses 20 vendors of platforms that data scientists and others can use to source data, build models and operationalize machine learning." IBM is recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute. IBM designed IBM Watson Studio on IBM Cloud Pak for Data to provide end-to-end AI lifecycle management for both experts and citizen data scientists and developers, and it provides strong support for explainability, fairness and governance to help businesses build AI models that they can trust.

Businesses across industries continue to turn to IBM Watson and IBM Maximo products to infuse intelligence into their workflows.

"We've started to use Watson Studio to help us gain a much deeper understanding of consumer behavior across theaters and are excited to expand usage of this product within our business," said Reena Mathews, Senior Director of Analytics, AMC Theatres.

"By greatly simplifying the process of training, deploying and running computer vision models, IBM Maximo Visual Inspection (MVI) has helped us to meet our delivery deadlines even with fast evolving requirements. MVI contains all the ingredients to quickly empower subject matter experts in the maritime industry to build applications without coding or deep learning expertise. Putting AI innovation directly into the hands of experts has been possible using MVI as it offloads most of the tedious tasks enabling a quick deployment of new models," said Don Scott, Director of Engineering, Submergence Group.

To give businesses, data scientists and developers the capabilities they need to scale AI, IBM is continually bringing new innovations to IBM Watson from IBM Research in the core areas of natural language processing (NLP), trust and automation. In 2020, IBM unveiled advanced NLP capabilities from IBM Research Project Debater in IBM Watson, expanded its AI-powered automation capabilities with the launch of IBM Watson AIOps and announced AI Factsheets, a new methodology for embedding trust and transparency into the development of AI models coming to Watson Studio in Cloud Pak for Data in 2021.

About IBM Watson

Watson is IBM's AI technology for business, helping organizations to better predict and shape future outcomes, automate complex processes, and optimize employees' time. Watson has evolved from an IBM Research project, to experimentation, to a scaled, open set of products that run anywhere. With more than 40,000 client engagements, Watson is being applied by leading global brands across a variety of industries to transform how people work. To learn more, visit: https://www.ibm.com/watson.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

