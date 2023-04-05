IBM to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

IBM

Apr 05, 2023, 16:15 ET

ARMONK, N.Y., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m ET.

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.ibm.com/investor. Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Contact:

Timothy Davidson
[email protected]
914-844-7847

SOURCE IBM

Also from this source

IBM Furthers Flexibility, Sustainability and Security within the Data Center with New IBM z16 and LinuxONE 4 Single Frame and Rack Mount Options

IBM Cloud and Wasabi Partner to Power Data Insights Across Hybrid Cloud Environments

Explore

More news releases in similar topics