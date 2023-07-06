IBM to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ARMONK, N.Y., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at www.ibm.com/investor. Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Contact:

Timothy Davidson

[email protected]

914-844-7847

SOURCE IBM