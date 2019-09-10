IBS Software Acquires AD OPT to Advance Airline Crew Management Platform and Expand Footprint in North America

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBS Software (IBS) announced the completion of a multi-million dollar deal with Kronos Incorporated to acquire Canada-based AD OPT, a market leader in aviation crew optimization software. The acquisition sees the establishment of IBS Canada, which will evolve AD OPT's Montreal headquarters into a global Centre of Excellence for crew optimization software.

Efficient crew management is a critical business issue for airlines, enabling them to reduce crew fatigue, improve management of unforeseen events such as weather delays, and provide a better experience for flight and cabin crew as well as passengers. The completion of the acquisition will allow IBS, a global leader in aviation software, to leverage AD OPT's domain expertise to offer an integrated digital solution for flight and crew management. The coming together of these assets, expertise and capabilities from IBS and AD OPT will bring to the market an integrated software platform - iFlight, for crew planning, optimizing and tracking the crew operations of large and complex network carriers.

Founded in 1987, AD OPT is a well-established name in the global aviation industry, known for its innovative crew optimization technology that helps airlines assign cockpit and cabin crew to flights in the most optimal and efficient manner, reduce operational costs and improving the quality of life of the crew.

The acquisition of AD OPT will add more than 20 airline customers to IBS, expanding IBS's footprint in North America and the rest of the world, and boosting its go-to-market capabilities. Customers include Air Canada, EasyJet, Emirates, FedEx, Garuda, Lion Air, and Qantas.

"IBS's acquisition of AD OPT is a major milestone in our quest to become the leading technology provider to the global airline industry. The coming together of IBS and AD OPT will not only allow us to provide the airline industry the most advanced digital flight operations and crew management platform on the market, it will also broaden our collective expertise and increase our market reach and addressable market," said VK Mathews, Executive Chairman, IBS Group.

The IBS Centre of Excellence in Montreal for crew optimization software development will be supported by an aggressive R&D investment strategy and designed to help clients innovate at speed and execute at scale.

About IBS Software:

IBS is a multi-national, vertical SaaS software company, providing new-generation solutions that manage mission critical operations of some of the best airlines, busiest airports, leading cruise lines, top oil & gas companies and renowned travel distributors & hotel groups in the world. IBS also offers consulting and domain-led software services in these business verticals. IBS is a Blackstone invested company and operates from 9 offices across the world serving 170+ customers. To the aviation industry, IBS offers IT systems for passenger services (including Loyalty and staff travel), cargo operations, flight and crew operations, airport operations and aircraft maintenance engineering, making it the enterprise that offers the widest range of technology products to the aviation industry. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

