IBS Software and LATAM Airlines Group reach agreement to transform loyalty program

This new platform will enable LATAM Pass to easily service the frequent flyer's demand for innovation across multiple channels. Not only will it allow flexibility, so the program features can be easily adjusted according to changing customer needs and industry fluctuations, but it will also support innovative partnerships, faster problem solving and deeper integration with other channels and airline systems.

This agreement with LATAM is another example of IBS Software's expanding reach across the aviation sector, enabling its customers to transform and digitally lead the industry.

iFly Loyalty powers a frequent flyer base of 80 million members who can earn and burn their miles and points across thousands of program partners across the globe. The platform is designed to help airline customers anticipate traveler behavior by giving airlines the ability to turn data into actionable insights. It can help loyalty programs capitalize on changing patterns of behavior by delivering the power to quickly reconfigure and adjust their offerings as needs change, rather than rely on time intensive and resource intensive customization.

"We work day in and day out to improve our customers' travel experience and the agreement we reached with IBS Software will allow us to accelerate our digital transformation processes and provide a faster and more efficient service to our passengers," said Ralph Piket, LATAM Pass VP.

"As industry leaders, we are fortunate enough to be in a position to help some of the world's biggest airlines navigate their way out of this crisis. Working together with LATAM Airlines to move LATAM Pass to the iFly Loyalty platform we will jointly complete a significant milestone to evolve LATAM's loyalty businesses into a significant contributor to the commercial recovery.", said Marcus Puffer, VP and Head of Loyalty Management solutions, IBS Software. "And through our shared passion for unique customer experiences we will support LATAM developing and delivering new features to their LATAM Pass members."

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

SOURCE IBS Software