IBS Software and Royal Caribbean Group partner to transform guest experience

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software and Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) have partnered to deploy cutting-edge retail technology at the heart of its operations.

This will enable Royal Caribbean Group to provide a more seamless vacation experience to their guests and deliver even better personalized services at every step of the trip: before, during, and after.

'IBS Software to Help Facilitate Seamless Vacation Experiences to Royal Caribbean Guests' - Front Row L to R; Marta Poulter, Jason Liberty, VK Mathews. Rear L to R – Asish Koshy, Jitendra Sindhwani, Anand Krishnan, Peter Krebs, Rafeh Masood
By deploying IBS Software's next-generation iTravelCruise travel platform, Royal Caribbean Group is able to place guests at the center of the retail experience. The company will be able to deliver tailored guests experiences by empowering every sales channel with an integrated and flexible omni-channel platform. This translates into offering improved bundling and selling services that contribute to the entire vacation experience – such as booking flights, hotels and transfers – as well as providing guests with personalized offers, credits and loyalty rewards throughout the trip using an integrated guest wallet.  

The iTravelCruise platform plays a significant role by delivering high-performance transaction processing, high system availability, security and stringent performance requirements for Royal Caribbean Group, providing a faster, more flexible and seamless booking experience for guests.

Marta Poulter, Chief Information Officer at Royal Caribbean Group, said, "At Royal Caribbean Group we never stand still in our mission to constantly bring our guests new and differentiated experiences. This is made possible by replacing legacy technology with the latest cloud-based retail systems, as it gives guests far more flexibility over what they can book to make their trip as seamless and easy as possible."

Rafeh Masood, Chief Growth and Digital Officer at Royal Caribbean Group, said, "By adopting this modern digital platform, we'll offer more opportunities to our guests to continue vacationing and building memories with us, with the benefits of flexible, personalized offerings."

Jitendra Sindhwani, President at IBS Software, commented, "We're thrilled to partner with the Royal Caribbean Group to fulfill their goal of placing retail technology at the heart of its guest experiences. The travel industry is shifting from being product-centric to guest-centric and Royal Caribbean Group has an inspiring vision to continuously provide value to every guest, at every stage of their vacation journey. Backed by next-generation cloud-based architecture, digital solutions like IBS Software's iTravelCruise SaaS platform are driving the transformation needed for companies to unlock their full growth and scale potential. We're beyond excited to be on this journey with Royal Caribbean Group as they transform the future of cruise."

More information on IBS Software's next-generation digital platform for tour and cruise, enabling cruise lines to leverage smarter technologies, can be found at: https://www.ibsplc.com/product/tour-and-cruise-solutions.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries.

Tour & Cruise Industry:

IBS Software's platform provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions.

IBS Software operates from 16 offices across the world. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

