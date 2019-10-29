IBS Software Appoints Aviation Industry Veteran Tim Campbell to Boost Expansion Worldwide

Tim has held a number of roles in the airline industry, including serving as Senior Vice President, Air Operations for American Airlines Group, where he led the airline's flight and inflight teams, as well as the Integrated Operations Center (IOC), crew resources, operations planning and performance engineering functions. Tim has also held senior positions at Compass Airlines and Northwest Airlines, and began his professional career as an aeronautical engineer at Boeing.

"The aviation industry is complex with some unique challenges and coupled with a shifting economic landscape and mounting stakeholder expectations to drive profitability. It has never been more critical to streamline and digitize airline operations to counter these challenges", said Tim Campbell, "IBS offers a forward-looking product set, underpinned by strong R&D investment, that supports airlines on their digital transformation journey. I'm excited to work with the IBS team to ensure that the iFlight platform meets our customers' current and future needs".

"Tim is a respected and influential leader in the global aviation industry. His experience and expertise will both accelerate product innovation & ensure that our customers get the most out of their IBS investment. Tim's appointment to a key management role and our recent acquisition of AD OPT are important milestones in our growth strategy and commitment to bring outstanding products and value to airlines in the region", said Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software.

About IBS Software

IBS software delivers SaaS solutions that manage mission-critical operations for customers in the Aviation, Tour & Cruise and Hospitality segments. IBSs' solutions for the Aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel & air-cargo management, making it the enterprise with the widest range of offerings for the aviation industry. IBS also runs iDemand Gateway - the world's largest distribution network for leisure hotels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive guest centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online, and onboard solutions for the modern tour and cruise provider. IBS is a Blackstone company and operates from 10 offices across the world serving 170+ customers. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

