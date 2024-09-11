IBS Software Transforms Airline Operations for Fuji Dream Airlines with Cloud Native Partnership

SHIZUOKA, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuji Dream Airlines Japanese regional carrier and IBS Software, a global leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry, have collaborated to transform and seamlessly migrate airline operations to a cloud-native platform. This partnership is a significant step in IBS Software's mission to modernise airline operations in APAC and underlines its commitment to cloud nativity and innovation in aviation technology.

Fuji Dream Airlines and IBS Software partner to modernize airline operations

With a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and scalability for the airline, IBS Software has championed the migration of Fuji Dream Airlines to the AWS cloud. This migration from the on-premises Tokyo data centre to the AWS environment unlocks a multitude of benefits for Fuji Dream Airlines. It ensures higher availability, reliability, and business continuity through multiple zones of availability in the region with AWS's public cloud infrastructure.

The move to the cloud also facilitates dynamic hardware and software resource availability required to support flexible business operations, and provides reliable central monitoring of KPIs, visibility, and control over technical disruptions, thus enabling proactive management of issues. Additionally, it offers enhanced performance and responsiveness during mission-critical business operations, giving Fuji Dream Airlines the tools to deliver on-time performance to passengers and reduce operational costs.

IBS Software's Aviation Operations Solutions (AOS) team accomplished the SaaS uplift for Fuji Dream Airlines with minimal disruptions to the operations, wrapping up the entire process within just 48 hours without any outages.

Mr. Satoshi Unno, General Manager, Flight Operation Department, Fuji Dream Airlines, said, "IBS Software's commitment to excellence and expertise has played a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless migration process. We eagerly anticipate harnessing the advantages of cloud nativity to elevate our operations and provide extraordinary experiences for our passengers. It's a pleasure to embark on this journey with a partner who shares our unwavering passion for innovation."

At IBS Software we are actively working to phase out our physical data centres, as we transition our infrastructure towards public cloud. With these steps, not only will we enhance operational efficiency for our customers, but we will have a positive impact on the individual passenger," said, Julian Fish, IBS Software's Senior Vice President & Head of Aviation Operations Solutions. "Through cloud native delivery and collaborations, IBS Software equips airlines to focus on their customers, while we handle the maze-like complexity of aviation technology ecosystems."

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

About Fuji Dream Airlines

Fuji Dream Airlines Co., Ltd. (FDA) is an airline headquartered in Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture. As a regional airline directly connecting various regions, FDA began operations in July 2009 with two Embraer aircraft. Currently, FDA operates 15 Embraer aircraft on 26 routes nationwide, with 94 regular flights daily, based at Nagoya Airport, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and Matsumoto Airport. Additionally, FDA operates up to 1,400 charter flights annually, ranging from Wakkanai in Hokkaido in the north to Yonaguni Island in Okinawa in the south. One of FDA's unique features is that each of its 15 aircraft has a different colour. This colourful fleet symbolizes FDA's wish to enhance regional exchanges, promote the development of each region's culture and economy, and create a vibrant and colourful Japan composed of lively regions.

