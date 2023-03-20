Ibuprofen API Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.53% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing geriatric population - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ibuprofen API market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.68 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population is driving the market growth significantly, although factors such as stringent regulations on ibuprofen API may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ibuprofen API Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Ibuprofen API Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations), product (prescription and over-the-counter), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW).

The market share growth by the pharmaceutical companies segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Due to its wide range of applications, such as easing mild to moderate pain, including toothache, migraine, and menstrual cramps, Ibuprofen API is one of the most popular products in this segment. It is used as an analgesic and antipyretic agent. Ibuprofen API has anti-inflammatory properties and is used in the treatment of various conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global ibuprofen API market is segmented into Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ibuprofen API market.

Asia is estimated to contribute to 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of migraine, chronic disorders, and other disorders. The manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs is increasing in Asia due to low manufacturing costs in China and India . Resultantly, the number of production facilities has increased. The increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to chronic diseases will also drive the growth of the ibuprofen API market in Asia . Thus, the anticipated rise in population is expected to fuel the demand for innovative pain relief, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Ibuprofen API Market – Vendor Analysis

The global ibuprofen API market is fragmented, with some of the global vendors holding the major share. Arch Pharmalabs Ltd., Athos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, BASF SE, Chemino Pharma Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Granules India Ltd., HELM AG, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Octavius Pharma Pvt Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rochem International Inc., SI Group Inc., Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Titan Lab Pvt Ltd., and Otto Brandes GmbH are some of the major vendors in the market.

Ibuprofen API Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising geriatric population is significantly driving the ibuprofen active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market growth. The risk of contracting chronic illness increases with age fueling the demand for ibuprofen APIs. The number of US adults aged 65 years and above is expected to reach approximately 71 million, which will increase the diagnosis of age-related diseases in the susceptible patient population, which will fuel the adoption of different therapeutics. National healthcare regulatory bodies promote the use of generic drugs to reduce the impact of economic burden.

Leading trends influencing the market

The paradigm shift in API manufacturing is a major trend influencing the ibuprofen active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market growth. Various pharmaceutical companies outsource a large share of their research and manufacturing processes to drug manufacturing organizations. Outsourcing manufacturing is helpful for small organizations that do not have the internal capacity and financial budget to manufacture ibuprofen APIs in-house because it saves time invested in manufacturing. Hence, the paradigm shift from captive ibuprofen API manufacturing to contract ibuprofen API manufacturing is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent regulations on ibuprofen API are challenges impeding the ibuprofen active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market growth. Regulatory authorities need to evaluate drug-related data carefully before approval by examining aspects such as safety, efficacy, pharmacological data, pharmacodynamic effects, and drug interactions. A drug applicant needs to furnish additional data about the drug after receiving a CRL, which may require additional clinical trials and increase the R&D expenditure of the drug. If failed, the applicant may receive a complete response letter (CRL) or face complete rejection from regulatory agencies. Thus, such stringent regulations may impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Ibuprofen API Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Ibuprofen API market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Ibuprofen API market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Ibuprofen API market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Ibuprofen API market vendors

Ibuprofen API Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.76 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, India, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arch Pharmalabs Ltd., Athos Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Azelis SA, BASF SE, Chemino Pharma Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Granules India Ltd., HELM AG, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Octavius Pharma Pvt Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rochem International Inc., SI Group Inc., Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Titan Lab Pvt Ltd., and Otto Brandes GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

