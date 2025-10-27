iBusiness Launches iBuild™: Vibe Coding for Financial Institutions, From AI-Written Code to Secure, Live Deployment in Minutes

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iBusiness, a pioneer in banking and lending technology, today announced the launch of iBuild, a patent-pending AI-powered, code development platform that takes vibe coding to the next level.

While most "vibe coding" platforms stop at writing code with AI, iBuild goes further—enabling banks, credit unions, and any financial services company to deploy that AI-generated code directly into a secure, compliant cloud environment. This breakthrough transforms AI-assisted coding from a sandbox experiment into a production-ready capability designed specifically for financial institutions. With the iBuild solution, financial institutions can overcome the innovation constraints caused by limited product and technology resources—empowering every business user to act as a product builder and drive continuous improvement.

"Vibe coding is an amazing development—seeing AI code and bring software to life in real time is a tremendous leap forward. But for non-developers, it often ends at the code stage—you still need engineers to fix bugs, harden security, and push it into production," said Justin Levy, CEO and Founder of iBusiness. "With iBuild, you can go from idea to live deployment inside a secure infrastructure in minutes, with full banking level security built in."

A New Era: From Code Generation to Code Deployment

iBuild allows both technical and non-technical users to describe an app, workflow, or automation in natural language—and then see it built, tested, and deployed securely within an already security-hardened SOC 2 Type II-compliant infrastructure.

Key Capabilities

AI-Driven App Creation: Describe what you need—iBuild writes the code, builds the UI, and deploys to your own app store available for your organization.

Describe what you need—iBuild writes the code, builds the UI, and deploys to your own app store available for your organization. Bank-Grade Security: Deploy AI-generated applications directly into your enterprise-approved secure live cloud environment.

Deploy AI-generated applications directly into your enterprise-approved secure live cloud environment. Rapid Integration and Prototyping: Go back to any app or chat history to edit or expand previous ideas or code.

Go back to any app or chat history to edit or expand previous ideas or code. Native Financial Applications: Integrate pre-built apps like OCR, e-sign, and financial spreading to design workflows for Lending, Payments, and beyond.

Integrate pre-built apps like OCR, e-sign, and financial spreading to design workflows for Lending, Payments, and beyond. Instant Time-to-Value: Move from idea to production in minutes instead of months all within an isolated runtime environment.

Since starting its AI development journey in 2022 with a patent filing for agentic AI, iBusiness's launch of iBuild marks its second major AI-powered innovation in 2025. Earlier this year, the company launched Lendsey—a first-of-its-kind agentic lending AI solution—along with a $100 million commitment toward AI. iBusiness announced earlier this year integrations with large technology firms such as Intuit and BizBuySell, as well as deployments of its flagship LenderAI platform for many financial institutions, including several top 100 banks.

iBuild is now available to banks, lenders, and fintech organizations. Live demos will be available during Money20/20 2025 at the iBusiness booth.

To learn more about iBusiness and its solutions, visit www.iBusiness.ai or www.iBuild.ai

About iBusiness

iBusiness is a leading financial technology company transforming the way banks, credit unions, and lenders innovate. As a pioneer in secure AI, automation, and AI software development, iBusiness builds infrastructure and platforms that empower financial institutions to modernize faster—without sacrificing compliance or security. Its technology helps enable seamless digital transformation across lending, banking, and customer experience systems, giving institutions the tools to compete and innovate at enterprise scale.

iBusiness develops and operates several advanced platforms utilized by its sister brand iBusiness Funding, LLC, which focuses on empowering banks and lenders through specialized lending solutions. As one of the most experienced SMB technology and processing support providers in the country, iBusiness Funding has helped lenders process over $11 billion in SBA and conventional loans and assists with the handling of more than 1,200 applications daily, powering lenders of all sizes to scale their business lending operations with confidence and compliance.

SOURCE iBusiness Funding