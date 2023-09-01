IC İçtaş Construction Breaks Ground on Vietnam's Long Thanh Airport Project

THE PROJECT'S FIRST PHASE, VALUED AT $1.5 BILLION, TO BE COMPLETED IN 39 MONTHS

The VIETUR Consortium, led by IC İçtaş Construction, has won the contract for the terminal building of Long Thanh International Airport, one of Vietnam's most prestigious projects. The airport will initially serve 25 million passengers and handle 1.2 million tonnes of cargo per year. Once all phases are operational, the airport is expected to serve more than 100 million passengers per year.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 55 years of experience, IC İçtaş Construction, which has undertaken many challenging projects both domestically and internationally, took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Long Thanh International Airport project with the participation of Vietnam's Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh. The airport, which will be located to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, is being built by the VIETUR consortium led by the Turkey-based IC İçtaş Construction. The consortium, which undertook the $1.5 billion first phase of the project, plans to complete this phase, which includes the terminal building and equipment installations, within 39 months. More than 10,000 employees are expected to work on the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Long Thanh International Airport Project Fırat Çeçen (Chairman of the Board of IC İçtaş İnşaat), Enver İskurt (Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey), Nguyen Danh Huy (Deputy Minister of Transport of Vietnam), Pham Minh Chinh (Prime Minister of Vietnam), Haldun Tekneci (Ambassador of Turkey to Hanoi), Burak Cihan Ürkmez (Undersecretary of Trade in Hanoi)

"WE ARE EXTENDING OUR EXPERTISE TO THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE"

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by IC İçtaş Construction Chairman Fırat Çeçen, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, various ministers, Ambassador Haldun Tekneci of Hanoi, the President of Vietnam Airports Company, senior executives of Vietnamese companies involved in the project, and representatives of local and international media, Çeçen said: "With this Long Thanh International Airport project, we are bringing our vast experience in construction and management to the Far East. The VIETUR consortium includes leading Vietnamese companies in their respective fields. We aim to deliver the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project to international standards within 39 months, in close coordination with our local and international partners. The rapid growth of the country's economy requires major infrastructure investments such as this airport. We appreciate the Vietnamese government's determination to complete such key projects. We also thank the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) for its fair approach and support during the preparation phase. We believe that ACV's support will play a crucial role in the success of the project.

