IC İçtaş Construction Breaks Ground on Vietnam's Long Thanh Airport Project

News provided by

IC İçtaş

01 Sep, 2023, 08:04 ET

THE PROJECT'S FIRST PHASE, VALUED AT $1.5 BILLION, TO BE COMPLETED IN 39 MONTHS

The VIETUR Consortium, led by IC İçtaş Construction, has won the contract for the terminal building of Long Thanh International Airport, one of Vietnam's most prestigious projects. The airport will initially serve 25 million passengers and handle 1.2 million tonnes of cargo per year. Once all phases are operational, the airport is expected to serve more than 100 million passengers per year.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 55 years of experience, IC İçtaş Construction, which has undertaken many challenging projects both domestically and internationally, took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Long Thanh International Airport project with the participation of Vietnam's Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh. The airport, which will be located to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, is being built by the VIETUR consortium led by the Turkey-based IC İçtaş Construction. The consortium, which undertook the $1.5 billion first phase of the project, plans to complete this phase, which includes the terminal building and equipment installations, within 39 months. More than 10,000 employees are expected to work on the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Continue Reading
Long Thanh International Airport Project
Long Thanh International Airport Project
Firat Çeçen (Chairman of the Board of IC İçtaş İnşaat), Enver İskurt (Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey), Nguyen Danh Huy (Deputy Minister of Transport of Vietnam), Pham Minh Chinh (Prime Minister of Vietnam), Haldun Tekneci (Ambassador of Turkey to Hanoi), Burak Cihan Ürkmez (Undersecretary of Trade in Hanoi)
Firat Çeçen (Chairman of the Board of IC İçtaş İnşaat), Enver İskurt (Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey), Nguyen Danh Huy (Deputy Minister of Transport of Vietnam), Pham Minh Chinh (Prime Minister of Vietnam), Haldun Tekneci (Ambassador of Turkey to Hanoi), Burak Cihan Ürkmez (Undersecretary of Trade in Hanoi)

"WE ARE EXTENDING OUR EXPERTISE TO THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE"

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by IC İçtaş Construction Chairman Fırat Çeçen, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, various ministers, Ambassador Haldun Tekneci of Hanoi, the President of Vietnam Airports Company, senior executives of Vietnamese companies involved in the project, and representatives of local and international media, Çeçen said: "With this Long Thanh International Airport project, we are bringing our vast experience in construction and management to the Far East.  The VIETUR consortium includes leading Vietnamese companies in their respective fields. We aim to deliver the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project to international standards within 39 months, in close coordination with our local and international partners. The rapid growth of the country's economy requires major infrastructure investments such as this airport. We appreciate the Vietnamese government's determination to complete such key projects. We also thank the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) for its fair approach and support during the preparation phase. We believe that ACV's support will play a crucial role in the success of the project.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199836/Long_Thanh.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199837/IC_Ictas_2.jpg

SOURCE IC İçtaş

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.