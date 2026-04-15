iCapital® and Envestnet Expand Strategic Partnership to Incorporate Alternatives and Structured Investments Within Unified Managed Accounts

Enhanced capabilities enable advisors to allocate and manage the investment lifecycle of complex products at scale within a single portfolio framework

NEW YORK and BERWYN, Pa., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iCapital1, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, and Envestnet, the leading Adaptive WealthTech company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership that further enables access to iCapital's alternative investments capabilities within Envestnet's Unified Managed Account (UMA) platform.

Advisors can now access iCapital's technology platform through Envestnet and utilize UMAs to incorporate alternatives and structured investments alongside traditional public market holdings within a single account structure. Through workflows connecting iCapital's technology into Envestnet's advisor-traded sleeves, advisors gain access to a seamless experience across portfolio construction, implementation, and ongoing oversight as alternatives play an increasingly central role in diversified portfolios.

"As alternatives increasingly become a core component of portfolios, advisors need a practical way to implement them alongside traditional assets," said Gary Gallagher, President of iCapital. "Embedding iCapital into Envestnet's UMA platform allows advisors to incorporate alternatives and structured investments within a single account structure, supporting diversification, scale, consistency, and day-to-day execution across client portfolios."

Through this expanded capability, advisors can leverage single sign-on (SSO) functionality to access iCapital's platform experience, helping reduce friction across key stages of the investment process. Advisors will be able to access alternative investments and structured investments through iCapital's platform experience within Envestnet, while maintaining consistency with broader portfolio management and reporting workflows.

"We're focused on giving advisors the ability to bring the full spectrum of investment opportunities into a unified portfolio experience," said Dana D'Auria, CFA, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President, Envestnet Solutions. "Expanding our work with iCapital is about extending that vision, making it easier for advisors to deliver more sophisticated portfolios within a single, cohesive framework."

This expansion builds on the broader iCapital–Envestnet partnership, which continues to evolve as advisors adopt more complex portfolio strategies. Recent developments include Envestnet onboarding two products managed by iCapital–iDPC, a private credit fund, and ODS (Outcome Defined Strategy), a structured investments SMA, making both available within portfolios and models on the Envestnet platform.

About iCapital

iCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, insurance carriers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes2 for all participants in the ecosystem.

With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides broad access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.

iCapital's end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.

iCapital has more than $1.14 trillion3 of assets serviced globally on its platform, including $300.6 billion in alternative platform assets, $251.4 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $589.4 billion in client assets reported on, and serves over 3,300 wealth management firms and 123,000 active financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York and Greenwich, CT, iCapital operates globally with 18 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World's Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World's Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

iCapital and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This material has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. and/or one of its affiliates including Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (collectively, "iCapital"). This material is the property of iCapital. This is not intended as and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation to employ a specific investment strategy, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. Securities products and services are offered through iCapital Markets LLC, a registered broker/dealer, FINRA and SIPC. Financial products made available by iCapital Markets LLC may be complex and/or speculative and are not suitable for all investors. iCapital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and acts as an adviser to certain privately offered investment funds. "iCapital" and "iCapital Network" are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

© 2026 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1 iCapital, Inc. together with its affiliates, "iCapital"

2 iCapital delivers better outcomes by streamlining financial operations, enhancing technology infrastructure, and empowering smarter decision-making through reporting and analytics.

3 As of January 31, 2026

SOURCE Envestnet