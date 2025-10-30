ICARO Media Group's $15M Acquisition of LiftMedia Expands Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Business In Europe

Media Tech Leader Connects Digital and Physical Ad Spaces, Extending its AI-Driven Global DOOH Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICARO Media Group, Inc. (ICARO), a leading AI media technology company, today announced the strategic acquisition of LiftMedia, an innovative DOOH advertising company specializing in elevator screen content and advertising media.

The acquisition of Europe-based LiftMedia follows ICARO's recent purchase of award-winning DOOH company RioVerde in Brazil. These acquisitions combine a dramatically-expanded digital screen presence with ICARO's AI-driven media and advertising platforms, ensuring the delivery of highly-targeted and engaging experiences. This combination provides an unparalleled advantage for advertisers seeking deep and hyperlocal market penetration in LATAM, Europe and North America.

"This is an extraordinary and historic moment for ICARO Media Group which will create significant long-term value for ICARO and our shareholders," said Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Combining ICARO's AI-powered engagement technologies in LATAM and North America with LiftMedia's Out-of-Home media business in Europe will increase viewer engagement, offering users highly-relevant content such as breaking news, sports, and family entertainment, all delivered with hyper-targeted advertising."

About ICARO Media Group

ICARO Media Group is a media technology company that empowers telcos, networks and brands to monetize their audiences through integrated multiscreen experiences, OTT platforms, digital advertising, Out-Of-Home (OOH) media and AI-driven engagement solutions. Operating in many countries, ICARO connects content, data, and technology to transform how users, platforms, and advertisers interact — creating a truly multichannel monetization ecosystem.

About LiftMedia

LiftMedia is a company specialized in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) media, focused on advertising through digital screens installed inside elevators of residential and commercial buildings. Its business model is based on delivering high-impact, segmented messages designed to connect brands with affluent audiences in a direct, relevant, and non-intrusive way.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Christopher Stankiewicz, [email protected]

SOURCE ICARO Media Group