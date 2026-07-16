Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada names Vonzella Jenkins executive director

Longtime operations leader to guide JCAHO-accredited Las Vegas treatment center programs serving adults nationwide

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada has appointed Vonzella Jenkins executive director, effective at the end of April 2026. Jenkins was promoted from operations lead after serving Icarus Nevada since the treatment center's opening. In her new role, she oversees day-to-day operations and works across clinical, admissions and support teams to strengthen continuity for clients, families and professional referral partners.

Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada names Vonzella Jenkins as Executive Director Post this Vonzella Jenkins named Executive Director at Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada

"Vonzella has helped shape Icarus Nevada from its earliest days," the Icarus Behavioral Health ownership team said in a joint statement. "She combines sound operational judgment with an uncommon ability to make people feel seen and supported. Her promotion reflects both the leadership she has already demonstrated and our confidence in her ability to guide the organization's next stage."

Jenkins' commitment to behavioral health is personal as well as professional. Growing up with a mother who experienced struggles gave her an early understanding of how substance use can affect an entire family. She has brought that perspective to her work with clients and staff while maintaining a clear focus on structure, accountability, and respectful care.

Clients frequently refer to Jenkins as "Ms. Von" in public reviews, describing her as kind, professional, encouraging, and present during difficult moments. Those comments reflect the approachable leadership style she intends to carry into the executive director role.

"I know what addiction can mean for a family, and I also know what can become possible when someone receives the right support," Jenkins said. "My responsibility is to help our team create an environment where every client is treated with dignity, where families and referral partners can communicate with us clearly, and where staff have the structure they need to do their best work."

As executive director, Jenkins' responsibilities include:

Overseeing day-to-day operations across residential and outpatient programs.

Coordinating clinical, admissions, and support teams.

Supporting staff development and consistent program delivery.

Strengthening communication with clients, families, and referral partners.

Maintaining relationships with clinicians, hospitals, employee assistance programs, and intervention professionals.

Based in Las Vegas, Icarus Nevada admits adults from Nevada and communities across the country for mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorder treatment. Its admissions team works with prospective clients, families, and referring professionals to assess program fit and coordinate the transition into care. They encourage those seeking effective care to reach out directly via a confidential phone call.

About Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada

Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada is a state-licensed, Joint Commission-accredited behavioral health treatment provider based in Las Vegas with a location in Henderson, NV as well. The organization offers residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient services for adults experiencing mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and co-occurring disorders.

Programs are individualized and supported by multidisciplinary care teams. Icarus Nevada serves clients from Nevada and across the United States.

Learn more at icarusbehavioralhealthnevada.com or contact admissions directly and confidentially at 702-723-4774 for immediate support.

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702-723-4774

SOURCE Icarus Behavioral Health Nevada