Icarus Recovery Center Names Dr. Lauren T. Bonner Medical Director and Juliet Dennis Clinical Director

Appointments pair psychiatric and advanced-practice nursing leadership to strengthen coordinated care at the Albuquerque treatment center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icarus Recovery Center has appointed Dr. Lauren T. Bonner, M.D., as Medical Director and Juliet Dennis, PMHNP-BC, as Clinical Director. The appointments bring together experienced psychiatric and clinical leadership as the center continues serving adults with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health needs.

Dr. Lauren Bonner, left, has been appointed Medical Director at Icarus Recovery Center, along with the appointment of Juliet Dennis PMHNP-BC as Clinical Director

Their facility is recognized as one of the more accessible programs in the state, with acceptance of Turquoise Care and New Mexico Medicaid coverage for detox and rehab programs. They encourage any providers seeking effective support for patients at all levels of care to reach out confidentially for more information via a confidential phone call.

As Medical Director, Dr. Bonner will provide medical and psychiatric direction, while Clinical Director Dennis will lead clinical programming and coordination among the center's treatment professionals. Working with the multidisciplinary team, their leadership responsibilities include:

Providing medical oversight and psychiatric consultation across appropriate levels of care;

Supporting clinical supervision, case review, and individualized treatment planning;

Strengthening coordination among medical, nursing, therapy, admissions, and discharge-planning teams; and

Reviewing protocols, documentation, quality standards, and transitions between levels of care.

"Effective behavioral health care begins with a careful medical assessment and a treatment plan that reflects the whole person," Bonner said. "I am honored to support the Icarus team in maintaining strong clinical standards and helping patients move through care with safety, dignity, and a clear sense of purpose."

Bonner earned her medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, completed her psychiatry internship and residency at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, and completed a geriatric psychiatry fellowship at the University of Washington Medical Center. She holds board certifications in psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, and obesity medicine, and has experience in both inpatient and outpatient psychiatric settings.

Dennis is a board-certified psychiatric–mental health nurse practitioner. She earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Washington State University, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University, and a Master of Science in nursing from Frontier Nursing University. Before entering advanced psychiatric practice, Dennis worked as an intensive care unit registered nurse; her subsequent clinical training included an inpatient psychiatric hospital setting.

"Clinical leadership is most meaningful when it helps every member of the treatment team stay connected to the patient's goals," Dennis said. "My focus is to support the clinicians doing that work, strengthen continuity across services, and keep each patient's care individualized and grounded in evidence."

Individuals, families, and local providers or facilities seeking information about treatment options or admissions may visit icarusbehavioralhealth.com or call (505) 305-0902.

Program recommendations and admission decisions are based on an individualized assessment.

Their facility offers a full continuum of care, including medically supervised detox in Albuquerque, alongside inpatient rehab and a variety of outpatient offerings.

Media Contact

Icarus Recovery Center

[email protected] | (505) 305-0902

SOURCE Icarus Recovery Center