ICBA Adds Jack Henry's Financial Crimes Defender to Preferred Service Provider Program

AI-enabled, real-time fraud and BSA compliance platform helps community banks better protect customers, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently

MONETT, Mo., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender™ has been added to the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) Preferred Service Provider (PSP) program.

Financial Crimes Defender is a next-generation financial crimes platform that unifies fraud and BSA/AML efforts into a single, modern platform. It centralizes alerts, data, and investigations so community banks can detect and stop fraud before funds ever enter or leave the organization. By strengthening fraud prevention while supporting regulatory compliance, Defender helps banks better protect customers, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently.

Built from the ground up with true real-time analytics, the cloud-native solution is a key part of Jack Henry's technology modernization strategy. Designed for scale and performance, Defender's modern, intuitive user interface is paired with advanced analytics that leverage AI and behavioral modeling to learn accountholder behavior and surface emerging fraud and BSA trends. By automating repetitive investigative tasks and significantly reducing false positives, the platform delivers higher-quality alerts allowing teams to focus only on the activity that truly requires review.

"Community banks need modern, real-time tools to keep pace with today's fraud and compliance challenges," said Kevin Tweddle, senior executive vice president of ICBA Innovation. "Financial Crimes Defender gives our members greater visibility, faster detection, and more efficient investigations helping them better protect customers and their institutions."

ICBA Preferred Service Providers have earned the highest level of ICBA affiliation through an established due-diligence process designed to ensure that they are dedicated to the community banking industry, have national distribution ability, sound financials, and offer unique value to ICBA members.

Jack Henry has been part of the ICBA PSP program for more than 15 years. Many Jack Henry digital banking, payments, lending, commercial banking, information security and technology, and operations solutions are included in the PSP program.

"Our continued partnership with ICBA reflects our shared mission to strengthen community banking," said Rene Perez, National Director of Financial Crimes Sales at Jack Henry. "Adding Defender to the PSP program helps community banks modernize financial crime operations in a way that supports both customer relationships and compliance."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

