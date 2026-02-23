SELCO Community Credit Union Strengthens Fraud Mitigation Strategy with Jack Henry

Real-time financial crimes platform improves risk visibility, accelerates fraud investigations, strengthens member protection

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that SELCO Community Credit Union (SELCO) is leveraging Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender™, the company's fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) solution designed with real-time capabilities, to modernize its defense strategy with greater efficiency across the organization.

Founded in 1936, SELCO is one of the largest and most trusted Oregon-based credit unions, serving more than 150,000 members with $2.8 billion in assets. For nearly a century, SELCO has prioritized the safety and security of its members. Facing increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes in the era of real-time payments, SELCO chose Financial Crimes Defender for a powerful, unified approach across its fraud and BSA/AML teams, transforming alerts into actionable intelligence.

Defender is Jack Henry's next-generation financial crimes platform built from the ground up. It integrates fraud and BSA/AML tools, offering a single environment for alerts, data, and investigations. Through centralized monitoring, teams can eliminate duplicate work while more easily identifying hard-to-spot patterns, such as elder financial abuse.

SELCO collaborated closely with Jack Henry's development teams and user groups to help shape the platform. Stephanie Ziegler, Director of Financial Investigations at SELCO, said, "We wanted a solution that would help us protect members while also giving us the confidence to introduce new and faster services. Defender provides a clearer view of our fraud and compliance universe, which makes it possible to alert other departments sooner, conduct investigations more efficiently, and engage members earlier. All of which helps us stay competitive and keep our members safe."

"Financial crimes and fraud are evolving faster than ever, and institutions can no longer rely on disconnected tools or manual processes to keep up," said Liz Abbott, Senior Managing Director of Financial Crimes Solutions at Jack Henry. "SELCO understands this shift. With a single solution that features real-time capabilities, they can spot patterns earlier and stay ahead of increasingly complex threats, while supporting and continuing to modernize the digital experiences their members expect."

About SELCO Community Credit Union

Founded in 1936 by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longest-standing Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.8 billion in assets, SELCO provides exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.