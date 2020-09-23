ICD Brookfield Place Selects Facilio to Deliver on a Connected & Sustainable Built Environment

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilio, a leading AI-driven property operations platform, announced today that it has been chosen by ICD Brookfield Place (ICDBP) to optimize building performance and deliver real-time operational intelligence. ICDBP, a joint venture between Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and Brookfield Properties, is one of Dubai's premier lifestyle and business destinations.

With over 4 acres of curated dining, retail, and community space, alongside 990,000 square feet of Grade A office space in the heart of Dubai's Commercial Business District, ICDBP sets the benchmark in addressing the changing wellbeing, environmental and productivity needs of today's workforce. ICDBP selected Facilio after an extensive process to support this objective. Facilio's cloud platform will allow ICDBP to:

Gain real-time insights into building performance

Control spaces, equipment, and multiple building systems remotely from a "single pane of glass"

Exceed sustainability goals by leveraging embedded AI capabilities

Automate operations and equipment maintenance

Introduce new experiences for tenants

"We needed a scalable and flexible solution to unify all of our disparate building systems. Facilio's thought leadership and innovative product portfolio stood out clearly & aligned well with our vision. As we look forward to launching the workplace of the future, we are proud to work with a partner like Facilio," said Rob Devereux, CEO of ICD Brookfield.

"Facilio was designed to help the real estate industry transition away from reactive and inefficient operations to a proactive, data-driven model. As ICDBP welcomes new tenants, we are confident that our collaboration will enrich occupant experience and transform how buildings are managed," said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

About ICD Brookfield Place

Located in the Dubai International Finance Centre, ICD Brookfield Place is the region's premier lifestyle and business destination, with over 4 acres of highly curated world-class dining, retail, and community spaces. The precinct, designed by Foster + Partners, comprises a 53-storey, 990,000 square foot office tower, 140,000 sf of retail space, a private members club, and 2,700 car parking spaces. At the heart of the scheme is the 20,000 sf summer garden, a 31m high public realm with an award-winning arts and events program. For more information about ICD Brookfield Place, please visit: www.icdbrookfieldplace.com

About Facilio

Facilio's AI-driven property operations platform allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare & retail categories use Facilio across 40 million square feet to reduce operations costs, increase net asset value & derisk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Padova, Dubai, Chennai & Singapore, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors including Accel Partners and Tiger Global Management.

