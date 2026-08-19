ICE SPICE LAUNCHES HER DEBUT FRAGRANCE, IN HA MOOD

Available exclusively at Ulta Beauty, the highly anticipated scent marks the first release under the Four-Time Grammy-nominated artist's global partnership with Revlon Fragrances

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Ha Mood officially launches today, marking the first-ever fragrance from global superstar and multi-hyphenate artist Ice Spice and the next evolution of her rapidly growing brand. Inspired by the confidence, individuality, and unapologetic energy that define Ice Spice's music and brand, the prestige eau de parfum brings her bold perspective to the category for the first time. The launch has been supported by a social-first reveal strategy to connect consumers with In Ha Mood ahead of its nationwide arrival at Ulta Beauty.

Ice Spice Debuts First Ever Fragrance

"Creating this fragrance with Revlon was a chance to bring my world into something people can actually wear – a scent built around being that girl," says Ice Spice. "It's feminine, but it's also bold like the energy I put into my music and everything I do. I want people to feel unmatched, untouchable, and unforgettable when they wear it."

That vision guided every step of the eau de parfum's creation. The Revlon Fragrances team worked closely with Ice Spice to develop a scent that is authentic to her personality, style, and connection with her fans. Named after one of her most recognizable songs, In Ha Mood represents more than a title – it's a lifestyle that embodies the confidence and energy that define Ice Spice, and inspired how the fragrance came to life.

"Our partnership with Ice Spice enables us to bring her unique point of view and passion for scent to the fragrance category. Her generational talent perfectly connects with how today's consumers discover, engage with, and express themselves through beauty," says Amber Garrison, President, Elizabeth Arden and Fragrances at Revlon. "From the product itself to the digital- and social-first way we're bringing it to market in collaboration with Ice Spice herself, In Ha Mood is designed to meet consumers where culture, commerce, and conversation intersect. We're thrilled to debut this fragrance with our partners at Ulta Beauty, a leading destination for consumers who love fragrance and want to explore and discover what's new."

The official launch of In Ha Mood was preceded by a first-of-its-kind TikTok Shop LIVE with Ulta Beauty, where In Ha Mood became the first new brand launched through Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop. Featuring Ice Spice as the retailer's first celebrity co-host, the LIVE drove one of the highest concurrent viewership totals for a TikTok Shop LIVE to date, generating 178,000 total views and nearly 6 million impressions. The event kicked off a social-first drop strategy, with a limited-time release on Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop in late July ahead of today's nationwide launch.

"Ice Spice has built an incredible connection with her community through her authentic style, creativity and cultural influence, making In Ha Mood a natural fit for Ulta Beauty," said Linda Suliafu, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. The fragrance's social‑first debut tapped directly into how our guests discover, share, and shape beauty trends today, and this partnership highlights how we continue to show up in the spaces where culture and conversation are already thriving. We're thrilled to expand access to In Ha Mood and give even more fragrance lovers the opportunity to experience a scent that channels Ice Spice's unique point of view and is already generating incredible excitement."

Created with main-character energy in mind, this addictive Floral Fruity Amber fragrance opens with a sparkling Queen Royale Accord, a unique blend exclusively named for Ice Spice, of Berry fizz layered with notes of pear and wild raspberry. At its heart, majestic rose, plum blossom, and magnolia unfold into a soft yet bold floral bouquet, while a warm base of vanilla absolute, magenta moss, and sensual amber leaves an enchanting trail. In Ha Mood is the result of a creative collaboration between three expert perfumers Adriana Medina, Christine Hassan, and Carine Certain Boin to reflect Ice Spice's vision for her scent, celebrating the power of shared artistry and the unstoppable spirit of female-led fragrance.

The bottle features a soft pink hue and sculptural silhouette that feels both modern and indulgent. At the neck, a standout bow detail designed to resemble a butterfly adds a signature touch. Topped with an emerald cut cap and finished with a custom inscription of In Ha Mood in a bold, expressive script, the bottle feels personal and unmistakably Ice Spice. It's designed to stand out in any fragrance collection while reflecting the eau de parfum's playful, feminine, and magnetic energy.

In Ha Mood is available exclusively on Ulta.com and through Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop today, August 19th, with in-store availability across the U.S. starting August 23rd. The scent is available in three sizes*: 0.33 FL OZ ($28.00), 1.0 FL OZ ($58.00), and 3.4 FL OZ ($79.00). Hi-res images of In Ha Mood and the In Ha Mood campaign can be found here.

*Please note, sizes and pricing are subject to availability based on retailer. Please reference contact listed for further details.

© 2026 In Ha Mood is a trademark owned by Revlon Consumer Products LLC and is used under license.

About Revlon

Revlon Consumer Products LLC ("Revlon") has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics, and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high-quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera, and Ice Spice.

For more information, visit revlon.com. Follow @revlon on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Ice Spice

Ice Spice has quickly become a standout in the music industry with her unique blend of playful sensuality and cool confidence. Since her debut with "Munch (Feelin' U)" in 2022, she has transformed the energy from her Bronx into anthems, earning over 2.5 billion streams and multiple Grammy nominations. Her singles like "In Ha Mood" and "Princess Diana" have solidified her status, along with recognition by major publications including The New York Times and Billboard.

Before her rise, Ice Spice was influenced by artists like JAY-Z, 50 Cent, Lil' Kim, and Nicki Minaj. She started writing lyrics in her iPhone Notes app and later collaborated with producer RiotUSA, who she met during her time at SUNY Purchase, leading to her first track, "Bully Freestyle." Their partnership evolved, creating a new accessible drill music style.

Her breakout hit "Munch (Feelin' U)" led to a deal with Capitol Records and 10k Projects, followed by successful tracks like "In Ha Mood" and "Gangsta Boo." Collaborations with Taylor Swift, PinkPantheress and Nicki Minaj further boosted her popularity, leading to performances on Doja Cat's tour and at Coachella.

Ice Spice has also made waves in fashion and pop culture, attending the Met Gala and starring in campaigns for Mercedes-Benz, Fortnite, Kate Spade, SKIMS and Dunkin'. Her debut album, Y2K!, received rave reviews and featured hits like "Gimmie A Light" and "Did It First." She continued her success with a headlining world tour and a deluxe album release.

With her versatile style and growing influence, Ice Spice is set to continue shaping the music and cultural landscape.

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SOURCE Revlon