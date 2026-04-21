Revlon Introduces Teyana Taylor as the Face of Super Lustrous™

The multi‑hyphenate icon stars in lip campaigns laddering up to "Revlon Be Unforgettable"

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Revlon announces Teyana Taylor as the face of one of its best-selling franchises, Super Lustrous™ Lipstick marking the next milestone in the brand's "Revlon Be Unforgettable" campaign, which was unveiled earlier this month. A boundary‑breaking artist whose influence spans film, fashion, music and creative direction, Taylor represents the modern evolution of glamour: multidimensional, intentional, and inherently unforgettable.

A boundary‑breaking artist whose influence spans film, fashion, music and creative direction, Taylor represents the modern evolution of glamour: multidimensional, intentional, and inherently unforgettable.

"Revlon has always championed women who define their own path, so stepping into this next chapter of 'Revlon Be Unforgettable' is an honor," said Teyana Taylor. "Super Lustrous is all about that finishing touch – the kind of beauty that elevates your whole vibe without taking away from who you are. It's about walking into every room with intention, confidence, and a sense of self. To me, unforgettable isn't about being perfect – it's about presence, depth, and owning your individuality."

For decades, Super Lustrous has been a symbol of self‑expression through color, empowering generations to define beauty in their own way. With Taylor fronting the franchise, Revlon sharpens that legacy for a new generation, spotlighting lipstick not just as a beauty essential but also as a statement of individuality and confidence. The creative spans both beloved classics and elevated innovations like Super Lustrous Ultra™ Lipstick, which combines vibrant, high‑impact color with the nourishing care of a lip balm in a first‑of‑its‑kind formula.

"Whether commanding the stage, directing behind the camera, or shaping style conversations, Taylor has become synonymous with authenticity and fearless creativity," said Erika Woods, SVP of Mass Marketing. "Our partnership reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to celebrating women who lead with substance just as much as style."

Taylor joins the "Revlon Be Unforgettable" family, a powerhouse of women united by their natural ability to embody the self-confidence and depth that define modern femininity. Developed by Revlon's latest creative partner, Colle McVoy and the brand's in‑house team, the global campaign will continue to evolve – introducing new perspectives that reflect the many dimensions of unforgettable beauty today.

About Revlon

Revlon Consumer Products LLC ("Revlon") has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high-quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos, and Christina Aguilera.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service, certified B Corp agency that builds enduring relationships between forward-thinking brands and people through integrated strategy, creative, media, and communications. Recognized as an Adweek Agency of the Year honoree, an Ad Age A-List Standout Agency, and a Fast Company Most Innovative Company, the agency partners with iconic brands including 3M, Dairy Queen, Perdue Farms, McCormick & Company, Revlon, Target, U.S. Bank, and more.

Colle McVoy is part of DonerColle Partners, a strategic alliance built to help brands that move America through integrated, AI-enhanced creativity and production.

For more information, visit collemcvoy.com and donercolle.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor is an Academy Award–nominated, Golden Globe–winning actress, director, producer, choreographer, creative director, and Grammy-nominated musician redefining modern entertainment. She earned widespread acclaim for her performances in One Battle After Another and A Thousand and One, receiving major awards recognition across both film and critics circles. Her recent work spans film and television, with projects for Netflix and Hulu, and she is set to make her feature directorial debut with Get Lite in 2027.

In music, Taylor is known for her genre-blending sound and visually innovative projects, earning a Grammy nomination for her latest album Escape Room. She is also the founder of The Aunties, a creative company behind standout visuals for top artists, and a recipient of BET's Director of the Year Award. In 2026, she was named Time Magazine's Woman of the Year.

SOURCE Revlon