NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revlon announces the launch of White Diamonds Icon from Elizabeth Taylor, a bold new fragrance that reimagines one of the world's bestselling perfumes for a new generation. Arriving on the thirty-fifth anniversary of the original White Diamonds perfume, a fragrance that transformed the industry and helped launch an era of celebrity perfumery, White Diamonds Icon honors that legacy while carrying it fearlessly forward.

An Iconic New Fragrance for a New Generation

White Diamonds Icon is a fragrance for the woman who doesn't wait for permission. Fearless, expressive, and unapologetically herself, she moves through the world with a magnetic presence that commands attention. Like Elizabeth Taylor herself: actress, activist, and a global icon, White Diamonds Icon is not satisfied simply being beautiful. It is designed to make a statement.

THE FRAGRANCE

White Diamonds Icon was crafted by two world-renowned and celebrated perfumers, Global Master Perfumer Carlos Benaïm and Senior Perfumer Catapano Natasha Côté-Mouzannar. Benaïm, one of the most decorated figures in the industry, worked closely with Elizabeth Taylor to develop the original White Diamonds fragrance in 1991. In 2013, he became the first perfumer in IFF's history to be named Master Perfumer, a distinction that speaks to his rare gift for compositions that are, as he describes them, imaginative and harmonious in equal measure. Senior Perfumer Catapano Côté-Mouzannar, whose work is informed by her multicultural background and deeply human approach to scent, brings warmth and dimensionality to everything she creates. Together, they approached White Diamonds Icon not as a reinvention of a classic, but as a conversation with it.

The fragrance opens with a bright, sun-kissed accord of Fraise Des Bois, Pear Blossom, and Green Mandarin LMR - fresh, luminous, and immediately inviting (LMR Naturals are IFF's natural ingredients, bringing together exceptional natural treasures, craftsmanship, and creativity, with an enduring commitment to sustainable and ethical sourcing). At its heart, the sparkle of Cristalfizz™ and the delicate warmth of Orange Flower LMR weave together with the quiet sophistication of Orris and the radiant, sunlit presence of precious Jonquille Absolute LMR. The base is equally considered: Oakmoss LMR and the rich, skin-close warmth of Ambrain LMR and Ambergris lend depth and sensuality, while Caramel draws everything to a smooth, opulent close. The fragrance is bold without being loud, feminine without apology, and unmistakably its own.

"Elizabeth adored narcissus, a signature note in White Diamonds, so this time we chose precious jonquille absolute. The modern interplay between jonquille and orris is a pairing you rarely encounter. We then anchored the fragrance using oakmoss for depth, alongside caramel for a smooth, luxurious finish."



— Carlos Benaïm, Global Master Perfumer

"We wanted to preserve the sparkle of her fragrances with Cristalfizz™ but modernized it with a touch of pink pepper for energy and edge. Jonquille was the note we both fell in love with and wanted to celebrate. It's youthful, radiant, and a heartfelt tribute to its legacy.



— Natasha Côté-Mouzannar, Senior Perfumer Catapano

THE LEGACY

When White Diamonds launched in 1991, it did more than define an era of fragrance. It redefined what it meant to be a celebrity businesswoman. Elizabeth Taylor built one of the most successful celebrity fragrance empires in history, establishing a blueprint that the industry still follows today. A film legend, a tireless humanitarian, and a trailblazing entrepreneur, Elizabeth understood that her platform was a tool for change.

True to that legacy, a portion of proceeds from every House of Taylor product continues to benefit The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF), which provides direct care and support to people living with HIV and AIDS around the world.

Elizabeth's glamour was in many ways a manifestation of her conviction, her passion, and her joy, which is why her legacy is so enduring: she was always true to herself. White Diamonds Icon reflects that as a fantastic and contemporary reimagining of her iconic perfume, White Diamonds, while maintaining an authenticity that will resonate for new and existing generations of fans. She was an extraordinary and loving matriarch within our family and that warmth also comes through in her legacy. And as someone who recognized the power of her own celebrity and the importance of standing up for what you believe in, Elizabeth herself directed that a portion of proceeds of any of her branded products support The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. It is a great honor to be able to support her legacy and continue her work today.



— Quinn Tivey, Grandson of Elizabeth Taylor; Co-Trustee, Elizabeth Taylor Estate; Officer, Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

In a category defined by constant newness, enduring fragrance brands are rare. White Diamonds remains iconic because it represents something instantly recognizable: glamour, confidence, and Elizabeth Taylor's unmistakable cultural legacy. As stewards of her vision for fragrance, our role is not simply to preserve that legacy, but to thoughtfully evolve it for today's fragrance consumers. White Diamonds Icon reflects that evolution, always inspired by Elizabeth Taylor herself.



— Amber Garrison, President, Elizabeth Arden & Fragrances at Revlon

AVAILABILITY

White Diamonds Icon from Elizabeth Taylor Eau de Parfum will be available on Amazon.com beginning July 20, 2026, while White Diamonds Icon Hair & Body Mist will be available on Amazon.com from August 31, 2026. White Diamonds Icon from Elizabeth Taylor Eau de Parfum 3.3 fl. oz. / 100ml has a MSRP of $43.99 and 1.7 fl. oz. / 50ml for the MSRP of $32.99; White Diamonds Icon from Elizabeth Taylor Hair & Body Mist 8.0 fl. oz. / 237ml has a MSRP of $11.99. For more information, visit https://a.co/d/0fk4RK5h .

For more information and high-res imagery for usage please click HERE.

ABOUT HOUSE OF TAYLOR

House of Taylor preserves and sustains Elizabeth Taylor's legacy through content, partnerships and products that support her vision for a kinder, braver more beautiful world. The three Trustees of the Elizabeth Taylor estate, selected by Elizabeth, lead House of Taylor. They spent many years by Elizabeth's side, as she lived her values every day. Her compassion, courage and conviction, as well as her unwavering confidence and love of celebration, continue to inspire House of Taylor today as the overseers of her name and likeness in culture, the Elizabeth Taylor Archive and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. For more information, go to www.elizabethtaylor.com and ETAF.org. Connect even more at www.facebook.com/ElizabethTaylor, https://www.tiktok.com/@theelizabethtaylor, or www.instagram.com/ElizabethTaylor.

ABOUT REVLON

Revlon Consumer Products LLC ("Revlon") has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high-quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.

PRESS CONTACT

Kelly Vogt Campbell

Intuitive Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Revlon