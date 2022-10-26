icebreaker Named in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

The recognition program honors companies and nonprofits providing people with compelling reasons to care about them and offering inspiration for others to buy in

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced its second annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 145 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 145 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Additionally, there are honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

"We are excited to be included as one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter," says icebreaker Global President, Jan Van Mossevelde. Our purpose to lead a movement towards a more natural way of living by taking unnecessary plastic out of performance apparel.

icebreaker believes that sustainability goes beyond clothing itself. It's about responsible business practices and leading by example for others to see. Each year, icebreaker publishes a comprehensive Transparency Report, which offers a deep dive into its key business areas like supply chain, materials, and sustainability goals.

Since its inception in 1995, icebreaker has achieved 27 years of natural progress. Now in 2022, icebreaker will use 95% merino and plant-based fibers across its entire range of products.

icebreaker has spent decades establishing long term partnerships with key merino wool growers. Today, icebreaker uses 70 growers as part of the Long-Term Supply Contract Growers Club. Furthermore, 100% of those members have signed up to the ZQRX program, a regenerative agriculture program that helps growers work with nature to continuously improve human, animal and environmental outcomes.

icebreaker is constantly striving to do better in its move to natural journey. It prides itself on its transparency and its belief in the power of natural fibers. Determined to reduce its impact on the environment, icebreaker will continue embarking on a regenerative journey, while remaining accountable through its Transparency Report and drive to build a better future for our planet.

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list.

Click here to see the complete list.

The November issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning November 1, 2022.

About icebreaker

Founded in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker pioneered the ethical and sustainable production of natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to challenge the status quo while championing natural, transparent, and responsible ways to do business. icebreaker looks to nature for the answers and for innovative ways to do more with less. Working with what nature provides and adapting as nature does, icebreaker enables consumers to join a movement towards choosing natural and preserving the planet for generations to come. Icebreaker clothing is available in more than 5,000 stores in 50 countries through wholesale, Touch Lab retail stores and e-commerce platforms. www.icebreaker.com

