The North Face and icebreaker Introduce Capsule Collection Inspired by Nature

Crafted for adventure, this merino wool and plastic-free fibre collection awakens a new era of adventure wear

DENVER, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Face and icebreaker, two leading outdoor performance brands and pioneers of natural performance apparel, collaborated on a merino blend adventure wear capsule for Spring/Summer 2024. The collection redefines comfort and performance and is meticulously crafted with fabric made from 100% plastic-free fibres.

"In collaborating with The North Face, we've crafted a collection where sustainable innovation meets timeless design," says Neil Baker, senior global creative director at icebreaker. "Our natural fibres performance apparel seamlessly blends style with function, empowering adventurers to connect with the great outdoors in comfort and harmony."

Offered in both men's and women's styles, the capsule includes products featuring a blend of merino wool TENCEL™ Lyocell, a fibres made of responsibly sourced wood pulp, that results in light and breathable adventure wear.

The men's apparel includes the 200 Merino Short-Sleeved Tee, 200 Merino Short-Sleeved Polo, 200 RealFleece™ Long-Sleeved Zip Hoodie, Merino Shorts and Merino Pants. The women's collection includes the 200 Merino Short-Sleeved Tee, 200 RealFleece™ Long-Sleeved Zip Hoodie, Merino Shorts, Merino Pants and the 200 Merino Dress. The collection ranges in price from $120 to $295.

Connected in nature, this capsule is a testament to the brands' commitment to a more responsible fashion.

The full collection is available now on icebreaker.com. For more information about icebreaker, visit icebreaker.com and follow icebreaker on Instagram @icebreakernz.

About icebreaker

Founded in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker pioneered the ethical and sustainable production of natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to challenge the status quo while championing natural, transparent, and responsible ways to do business. icebreaker looks to nature for the answers and for innovative ways to do more with less. Working with what nature provides and adapting as nature does, icebreaker enables consumers to join a movement towards choosing natural and preserving the planet for generations to come. icebreaker clothing is available in more than 5,000 stores in 50 countries through wholesale, Touch Lab retail stores and e-commerce platforms. www.icebreaker.com

About VF Corportation

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest active-lifestyle companies which connects people to the activities and experiences they cherish most through a portfolio of outdoor, active, workwear and streetwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

