icebreaker Releases Fourth Transparency Report

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand-based natural performance apparel company, icebreaker, has released the fourth installment of its annual Transparency Report with a major focus on its plastic-free initiative.

For more than 26 years, icebreaker has worked with what nature provides to create natural, high-performing outdoor clothing as an alternative to plastic-based synthetic apparel. In 2017, icebreaker launched its inaugural Transparency Report detailing what it means to be a truly sustainable business and in 2019, the brand announced its boldest ambition to date: to become plastic-free.

A major highlight in this year's Transparency Report reveals that in 2021, 91% of icebreaker's total fiber composition is now merino or plant-based, with 65% more styles (vs 2020) being made with 100% merino or plant-based fibers. In 2021 alone, icebreaker forecasts to sell over 1.3 million units of 100% merino or plant-based apparel.

With national estimates suggesting that consumers keep clothing items about half as long as they did 15 years ago and fast fashion companies doubling and even tripling production, it is no surprise that the amount of plastics and synthetic materials in the apparel industry alone has multiplied. Fragments from textiles and apparel can be a significant contributor to environmental pollution. According to a report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, plastic particles washed off from products such as synthetic clothes and textiles contribute to 35% of primary microplastics polluting our oceans.

"Like many consumers around the world, we found ourselves facing the creep of plastic into our lives and our product line. So, in 2019 we made a bold commitment," said Jan Van Mossevelde, Brand President. "By 2023, our aim is for all our clothing to be made from merino wool or plant-based fibers. For the very small amount of petrochemical synthetics that cannot be removed, we're working on alternatives, including using bio-based fibers for now."

icebreaker's commitment to becoming plastic-free is especially vital now more than ever as a result of Covid-19. The pandemic not only disrupted everyday life as we know it, but has skyrocketed the use of single-use plastic consumption as more consumers shopped online, purchased disposable protective gear, and opted for bagged or wrapped produce and other grocery items.

HOW ICEBREAKER IS MOVING TO NATURAL - TRANSPARENCY REPORT KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

2019

Launches its plastic-free by '23 ambition

84% of its fiber composition is merino wool or plant-based

icebreaker clothing is PFC-free and acrylic-free

Launches new innovation icebreaker Nature Dye, using renewable, plant-based dyes

Launches plastic-free swing tags, saving over 2 million units of plastic per year

Removes 59 synthetic-heavy styles. Retail value, $7.9M

Moves its knitwear collection to 100% merino or plant-based

2020

87% of its fibre composition is merino wool or plant-based

Launches the plastic-free full body mannequin, made from non-toxic paper pulp

Launches collaboration with SPINNOVA® in an industry-first innovation combining merino with plant-based fibers

2021

91% of its fiber composition is merino wool or plant-based

The best-selling Tech Lite tee moves to 100% merino

The best-selling Quantum mid layer moves to 100% merino

The award-winning new ZoneKnit™ hoodie is made from 100% merino

icebreaker forecasts to sell over 1.3million units of 100% merino or plant-based apparel

THE LAST 9%

As icebreaker doubles down on the final 9% of plastics in its clothing, it faces some specific challenges. The synthetic fibers that remain in the range, and which are still derived from petrochemicals include elastane in underwear for stretch, nylon in socks for strength, and polyester in jackets for lightweight strength.

ICEBREAKER CONTINUES TO LEAD THE JOURNEY TO MOVE TO NATURAL IN ITS RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF BETTER, INCLUDING FOCUS ON THE FOLLOWING INITIATIVES:

Regenerative Agriculture: working with growers to conserve and rehabilitate our ecosystem, with the goal of 100% of contracted growers to join its program by 2023

SPINNOVA Partnership: investing in developing a pioneering yarn blend in partnership with Finnish startup that takes plant-based fibers to a next level of sustainability by blending merino and cellulosic fibers

Bio-based Elastane: collaborating with leading elastic yarn producers and bio-feedstock suppliers, such as corn adhered to sustainability programs, to ensure that the yarns adopted have a clear sustainability roadmap from plant to yarn

Bio-based Nylon: collaborating with leading yarn producers and bio-feedstock suppliers, such as castor beans, and actively working with research teams, engaging start-ups, scouting the market and asking the industry constant questions in search for natural solutions to replace traditional nylon

Labels: replacing back neck and pip labels of new styles to be 100% natural fiber labels by August 2022 (opting for organic cotton fabric printed labels versus synthetic woven labels)

ABOUT ICEBREAKER

Founded by Jeremy Moon in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker pioneered the ethical and sustainable production of natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to challenge the status quo while championing natural, transparent and responsible ways to do business.

Following the publication of its Transparency Report in 2018 and 2019, icebreaker was one of only a handful of brands to be awarded an A+ rating in the Tearfund Ethical Fashion report, two years in a row. The report found icebreaker to be excellent in every area, including scrutiny of policy, traceability, transparency, supplier relationships and worker rights at every stage of the production process.

icebreaker looks to nature for the answers and for innovative ways to do more with less. Working with what nature provides and adapting as nature does, icebreaker enables consumers to join a movement towards choosing natural and preserving our planet for generations to come.

icebreaker is sold in more than 5,000 stores in 50 countries through wholesale, Touch Lab retail stores and e-commerce platforms. To discover more, visit icebreaker.com.

