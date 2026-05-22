BREA, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICECO, a premium portable freezer expert focused on outdoor and off-grid cooling solutions, has pre-launched its latest model, the VL45PLUS 12v fridge, on Kickstarter.

Traditional portable fridge/freezers are often difficult to access once installed inside vehicles or packed with camping gear, limiting convenience in real-world use. The new portable fridge VL45PLUS is designed to change how overlanders and outdoor travelers access, organize, and power their cooling systems on the road.

ICECO Unveils VL45PLUS Portable Refrigerator with New 3-Way Access Design Speed Speed

Three Ways Open. Zero Awkward Reach.

The VL45PLUS compressor refrigerator introduces a 3-way access system designed for real vehicle setups. Open from the left, open from the right, or pull from the side with the slide-out basket. No need to unload surrounding gear just to reach what's inside.

The side-access design makes it easier to grab large items like 2L bottles, while the top surface remains usable for extra storage. Unlike traditional setups that require added rails or complicated modifications, VL45PLUS car fridge builds flexible access directly into the freezer itself.

Holds Cold Longer. Uses Less Power.

VL45PLUS fridge freezer features advanced Vacuum Insulated Panels combined with 72mm thick insulation walls to improve cooling retention and reduce unnecessary energy loss.

The enhanced insulation structure helps keep cold air inside longer, reduces compressor cycling, and improves overall efficiency during extended off-grid use.

Magnetic-Ready Power for Off-Grid Days

VL45PLUS overland fridge is compatible with ICECO magnetic battery, allowing the battery to attach directly to the unit for a cleaner and more compact setup.

Whether inside your vehicle or at camp, the integrated design eliminates the need for bulky external battery boxes or complicated cable management.

Control It Where You Can See It

The control panel is positioned near the side-opening area for easier visibility and more natural access during everyday use.

Users can adjust MAX and ECO modes, temperature units, and voltage protection settings directly from the onboard controls or through the Bluetooth app. VL45PLUS 12v refrigerator also supports Apple CarPlay integration for added convenience on the road.

Mounted for Rough Miles

A rugged metal body, integrated tie-down points, and straps form a mounting system designed to keep the VL45PLUS stable during rough trails and long-distance travel, while reducing the need for additional sliding rails.

The ICECO VL45PLUS is a 12V portable fridge/freezer designed to improve accessibility and power flexibility for overlanding and vehicle-based travel.

Learn more about the VL45PLUS and follow the Kickstarter launch here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iceco/iceco-vl45-plus-the-first-3-way-access-portable-freezer?ref=er2mrl

About ICECO:

ICECO is a premium portable freezer brand specializing in outdoor and off-grid refrigeration solutions. Known for combining reliable cooling performance with rugged outdoor design, ICECO develops car refrigerators built for overlanding, camping, RV travel, fishing, and mobile outdoor living.

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SOURCE ICECO