IceCure to Meet Institutional Investors at the H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street Capital Markets Conferences

Company presentation to focus on how IceCure's industry-leading ProSense® enables non-surgical treatment of benign and cancerous tumors and upcoming near-term regulatory and operating catalysts

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Shamir, will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at both the H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street Capital Markets conferences, while the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Ronen Tsimerman, will join the H.C. Wainwright meetings virtually.

Investors should contact their sales representatives at H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street Capital Markets or contact [email protected] to schedule one-on-one meetings with the Company's management team.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Presentation Time: Virtual presentation to start on-demand on September 9 at 7:00 AM ET

In-Person One-on-One Meetings: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Institutional investors who would like to listen to the Company's presentation, may click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

Event: Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date: September 12, 2024

In-Person One-on-One Meetings: New York

The Best Ideas Growth Conference is an annual invitation-only event, featuring dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses its presentation and anticipated meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street Capital Markets Conferences. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on April 3, 2024, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Michael Polyviou

Phone: 732-232-6914

Todd Kehrli

Phone: 310-625-4462

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319310/IceCure_Medical_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IceCure Medical