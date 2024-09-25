Icelandic Glacial and Alfred Coffee Launch Limited-Edition Tonic Drinks

Exclusive Six-Week Offering Available Only at Alfred Coffee Locations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the exceptionally pure natural spring water from Iceland, has partnered with Los Angeles' iconic Alfred Coffee to introduce two limited-edition tonic drinks made with their new sparkling flavors - Tarocco Blood Orange and Sicilian Lemon. Starting September 25th, the Espresso Blood Orange Tonic and the Matcha Lemon Tonic will be available for six weeks only at all Alfred Coffee LA locations, excluding the LAX location.

These lightly carbonated Icelandic Glacial Tonics offer a unique flavor experience. The two beverages include:

Espresso Blood Orange Tonic : The bright fruitiness of Alfred Espresso paired with Icelandic Glacial's Tarocco Blood Orange Sparkling Water, along with a shot of real tonic syrup made from lemongrass, lime, and cinchona bark.

: The bright fruitiness of Alfred Espresso paired with Icelandic Glacial's Tarocco Blood Orange Sparkling Water, along with a shot of real tonic syrup made from lemongrass, lime, and cinchona bark. Matcha Lemon Tonic: Alfred Ceremonial Matcha blended with Icelandic Glacial's Sicilian Lemon Sparkling Water for a citrusy twist, along with a shot of real tonic syrup made from lemongrass, lime, and cinchona bark.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Alfred Coffee on this exciting launch," said Michelle Grieco, VP of Marketing. "Our globally inspired sparkling water pairs perfectly with Alfred's vibrant signature espresso and matcha, offering a refreshing twist in every sip."

"Since first partnering with Icelandic Glacial, I knew I wanted to use their sparkling water for something fun," shared Jordan Hardin, Food & Beverage Director at Alfred. "This was the perfect opportunity to not only highlight their products but to create a unique spin on a coffee classic — the Espresso Tonic. Sometimes customers want a light and fresh drink option to mix things up, and now we are able to offer exactly that: an Espresso or Matcha, complemented by one of Icelandic Glacial's signature sparkling flavors."

The Icelandic Glacial Tonics are priced at $5.50 for a 16oz and $6.00 for a 24oz. These drinks are easy to enjoy anytime, anywhere, with at-home recipes inspired by the in-store creations available here.

Recently, Icelandic Glacial launched stylish 330mL aluminum cans, featuring both still and sparkling flavors with zero calories and zero sugar. These new cans are available at www.icelandicglacial.com, on Amazon, and at select retailers nationwide.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial™ is a super-premium natural spring water sourced from the certified sustainable Ölfus Spring in Iceland, formed over 5,000 years ago and protected by a barrier of lava rock. This water is exceptionally pure, with a naturally low mineral content and high alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial holds the distinction of using 100% natural green energy in both product and operation. To discover more on the Purest Tasting Water on Earth®, please visit www.icelandicglacial.com, like us on Facebook @IcelandicGlacial, follow us on Instagram @icelandicglacial & Twitter @icelandicwater

About Alfred Coffee

Since opening on iconic Melrose Place in 2013 with its trademarked tagline "But First, Coffee," Alfred has built a passionate following with eye-catching cafe designs, top-notch customer service, and bar-raising, innovative drinks — most notably its World Famous Iced Vanilla Latte. Consistently pushing the limit, Alfred goes above and beyond just classic coffee drinks, offering specialty beverages like the Lavender Latte, Chagaccino, flavored cold foams and more. Alfred currently boasts 23 locations across Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco and the Middle East, with more coming soon! Visit www.alfred.la to learn more.

