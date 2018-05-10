Icelandic Glacial has long been a pioneer in sustainable business practices; it was the world's first bottled water to be certified as Carbon Neutral for both product and operation.

"We're very happy to team up with The Rolling Stones to support their efforts to make their tour more environmentally friendly," commented Jón Ólafsson, Chairman and Co-Founder of Icelandic Glacial. "Our company prides itself on a commitment to remain carbon neutral, and we're happy to work with others who feel the same way about lowering their carbon footprint."

The 14-stop tour will make its way across Europe with shows in London, Dublin, Berlin, and Prague, culminating in a final stop in Warsaw on July 8th.

For additional information, press materials, and product samples, please contact John Filizzola at john@co-opagency.com.

About Icelandic Glacial™

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world's first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a "net zero" carbon footprint.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icelandic-glacial-partners-with-the-rolling-stones-to-reduce-carbon-footprint-of-european-tour-300646116.html

SOURCE Icelandic Glacial

Related Links

http://icelandicglacial.com

