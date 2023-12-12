Icelandic Provisions Brings Wonder to the Table with Limited Edition Northern Lights Skyr Kit

Icelandic Provisions

12 Dec, 2023

New skyr kit inspired by the natural phenomenon will be available for purchase for a limited time, along with a chance to win a trip to Iceland to see the Northern Lights in-person

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best day of the year to see the Northern Lights in IcelandDecember 21st — is fast approaching. But you don't have to travel to the country to get a glimpse of the dancing auroras in vibrant patterns of green, blue and violet. Now, Icelandic Provisions, the skyr brand inspired by nearly 1,000 years of Icelandic Tradition, is bringing the beauty of the Northern Lights right to your breakfast bowl! 

Launching on December 21st, the Icelandic Provisions Northern Lights Skyr Kit will allow anyone to create their own version of this beloved, natural phenomenon by mixing the bright hues and sparkling effects directly into their skyr, creating a unique flavor that evokes the bursting colors of the Northern Lights and earthy elements of the Icelandic landscape. 

The perfect nutritious and wintertime fun for fans of all ages, the limited-time skyr kit comes complete with a cup of Icelandic Provisions Northern Lights flavored skyr and delicious ingredients to bring the colors of the aurora borealis to life - including green matcha, Icelandic blue spirulina, wild blueberry syrup, edible gold glitter.

Icelandic Provisions is asking fans to join the waitlist starting today at icelandicprovisions.com/northernlights to be the first notified when the limited-edition Northern Lights skyr kit goes on sale on December 21, 2023, for a retail price of $11.00 (the sun is about to reach the peak of its 11-year cycle, which will bring greater solar activity and more auroras). In partnership with Icelandair, fans that sign up for the waitlist on December 12, 2023 will also be automatically entered to win a trip to Iceland for a chance to see aurora borealis up close. 

"At Icelandic Provisions, we are rooted in the iconic Icelandic spirit and are in constant awe of the incredible natural treasures found in Iceland," said Dan Hickle, Chief Marketing Officer at Icelandic Provisions. "This limited-time kit embodies the beloved and much sought-after aurora borealis phenomenon and makes it accessible to all, right in your bowl of skyr. We hope the lucky fans who get their hands on the kit discover the Northern Light's magic and have fun creating their own version with friends and family." 

For more information about Icelandic Provisions, please visit www.icelandicprovisions.com or follow Icelandic Provisions on Facebook at Facebook.com/IcelandicProvisions, on X at @IcelandicProv, and on Instagram at @IcelandicProvisions. 

About Icelandic Provisions
Icelandic Provisions produces the only authentic skyr made using Certified Heirloom Skyr Cultures in North America. Our skyr is purposefully crafted using high-quality, natural ingredients and is rich in protein not sugar. Icelandic Provisions was founded by Polaris Founders Capital in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies. Under the mentorship of MS Iceland's Skyr Masters, Icelandic Provisions ensures every cup of Skyr is made the Icelandic way: Thick, creamy and delicious.

News Releases in Similar Topics

