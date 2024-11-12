With cutting-edge high thermal efficiency for sustained GPU performance, the Precision Liquid-Cooled 8-GPU Server unlocks maximum performance for all AI applications.

Cutting server energy usage by up to 40%, KUL AI provides sustainability benefits whilst minimizing operational costs to deliver reliable high-performance compute.

As Iceotope's latest innovation, KUL AI enables secure data center performance even in IT locations that aren't purpose built, enabling AI everywhere from the distributed edge to the dedicated centralized facilities.

SHEFFIELD, England, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iceotope, the global leader in Precision Liquid Cooling (PLC), today announces the launch of KUL AI, a new solution to deliver the promise of AI everywhere and offering significant operational advantages where enhanced thermal management and maximum server performance are critical.

Iceotope launches KUL AI: Precision Liquid-Cooled 8-GPU Server Enabling AI Everywhere

KUL AI features an 8-GPU Gigabyte™ G293 data center server-based solution integrated with Iceotope's Precision Liquid Cooling and powered by Intel® Xeon Scalable processors – the most powerful server integrated by Iceotope to date. Designed to support dense GPU compute, the 8-GPU G293 carries NVIDIA Certified-Solutions accreditation and is optimised by design for liquid cooling with dielectric fluids. KUL AI ensures uninterrupted, reliable compute performance by maintaining optimal temperatures, protecting critical IT components, and minimizing failure rates, even during sustained GPU operations.

KUL AI Enables AI Everywhere

The surge in power consumption and sheer volume of data produced by new technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and machine learning, poses significant challenges for data centers. To achieve maximum server performance without throttling, Iceotope's KUL AI uses an advanced precision cooling solution for faster processing, more accurate results, and sustained GPU execution, even for demanding workloads. KUL AI is highly scalable and proven to achieve up to 4x compaction, handling growing data and model complexity without sacrificing performance.

Its innovative specifications make KUL AI the ideal solution for a range of industries where AI is becoming increasingly essential: from Artificial Intelligence research and development centers, high performance computing (HPC) labs and cloud service provider (CSPs), to media production & visual effects (VFX) studios and financial services & quantitative trading firms.

KUL AI Offers Performance and Sustainability benefits

Fitting seamlessly into the KUL family of Iceotope solutions, KUL AI uses Iceotope's market leading Precision Liquid Cooling technology which offers several advantages from providing uniform cooling across all heat-generating server components to reducing hotspots and improving overall efficiency. Additionally, PLC eliminates the need for supplementary air cooling, leading to simpler deployments and lower overall energy consumption.

Improving cost-effectiveness and operation efficiency are constant targets for Iceotope. In fact, KUL AI's advanced thermal management maximizes server utilization, boosting compute density, cutting energy costs, and extending hardware lifespan for a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Furthermore, KUL AI cuts energy use by up to 40%, and water consumption by 96%, and minimizes operational costs, while maintaining high thermal efficiency and meeting sustainability targets.

KUL AI offers data center performance in a range of IT and non-IT environments

Built with scalability and adaptability in mind, KUL AI is deployable in both data centers and, across all edge IT installations. Precision Liquid Cooling removes noisy server fans from the cooling process, resulting in near-silent operations and making KUL AI an ideal solution for busy non-IT and populous workspaces which nonetheless demand sustained GPU performance.

Ideal for latency-sensitive edge deployments and environments with extreme conditions, KUL AI is sealed and protected at the server level, not only ensuring uniform cooling of all components on the GPU motherboard but also rendering it impervious to airborne contaminants and humidity for greater reliability. Crucially, PLC minimizes the risk of leaks and system damage, making it a safe choice for any critical environments.

Nathan Blom, Co-CEO of Iceotope said, "The unprecedented volume of data being generated by new technologies demands a state-of-the-art solution which not only guarantees server performance but delivers on all vectors of efficiency and sustainability. KUL AI is a pioneering product delivering more computational power and rack space. It offers a scalable system for data centers and is adaptable in non-IT environments, enabling AI everywhere."

This exciting launch will be showcased for the first time at Super Computing 2024, Atlanta, 17th - 22nd November 2024. The Iceotope team will be welcoming interested parties at nVent Booth 1738.

Please contact [email protected] to schedule an introductory meeting and to explore the technology in person at the show.

About Iceotope

Using industry standard form factors, Iceotope's precision cooling solutions offer extreme cooling performance, simplified maintenance, hot swapping, and significant cost reductions both inside and outside the data center. For more information visit www.iceotope.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554300/GIGABYTE_G293_Render_Iceotope.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470538/ICEOTOPE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Iceotope