Icertis Announces Entry into the Public Sector, Hires Veteran Leader

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence leader that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the Icertis Contract Intelligence platform for Federal (ICI for Fed) solution. The award-winning and analyst validated platform is entering the public sector to enable government agencies to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, reduce contract turnaround times, and provide real-time acquisition decision support by harnessing the power of contract intelligence. Built on Microsoft Azure Government, ICI for Fed will deliver enhanced security to government agencies and contractors.

Digital Government Takes Center Stage

Today's government agencies are faced with more complex acquisitions, an evolving federal landscape, and increased pressure to accelerate digital modernization efforts. With the AI-powered ICI for Fed, government agencies are empowered to shift their focus to strategic and outcome-based procurement, automate repetitive administrative tasks, streamline contract writing, and decrease manual reporting requirements to better serve their agencies' mission.

The ICI for Federal feature highlights include:

Intelligent contract setup with configurable attributes, contract types, forms, and wizards to streamline the end-to-end acquisition process

AI-powered contract clause and attribute discovery to reduce risk with automated clause deviation analysis

Real-time acquisition guidance from FAR/DFARS clause library integration and FAR Smart Matrix business rules

Automated obligation, deliverable, and contract performance tracking

Advanced document management and association intelligence to ensure compliance, plus enhanced security through Azure Government

Grants Management capability providing required insight into the management of grant-funded projects/expenditures

"Entering the public sector is a monumental moment for our company, and contract intelligence will prove to be a strategic advantage for government agencies as they are faced with constant challenges and opportunities," said Neal Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Icertis. "ICI for Fed decreases time to value for our customers and provides a highly extensible platform that can easily be tailored for agency-specific needs. We are committed to meeting growing demands, security, and compliance requirements of our government customers, and this is only the beginning."

Secure and Compliant

The ICI for Fed platform provides a comprehensive solution for government agencies to effectively manage the end-to-end acquisition lifecycle without compromising on security and compliance. Deployed on Azure Government, ICI for Fed provides proven security, reliability, and scalability needed and expected from our government customers. Icertis' unwavering commitment to security and compliance for its customers creates the ideal foundation for enduring partnerships.

"Microsoft Azure Government offers flexibility, efficiency, and security for government agencies," said Greg Myers, VP of Microsoft Federal. "The power of Azure Government and ICI for Fed will help transform the way contracting is done in the public sector. By reducing turnaround times, increasing compliance, and lowering costs of acquisition, government agencies will be able to stay out in front, now and into the future."

Icertis Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Public Sector

Icertis recently hired industry expert Mike Cook as its General Manager for Public Sector. He will be leading Icertis' Public Sector organization, focusing on its federal, state, and local customers. A veteran in the public sector, Mike brings more than 15 years of experience in government procurement, with a focus on helping government organizations accelerate their digital modernization efforts. Mike has an established track record of success in driving measurable improvements with a direct impact on business operations through focused and results-driven technology-enabled transformation initiatives.

"I'm thrilled to join Icertis, a company with a world-class team, product, and unparalleled commitment to customer success," said Mike. "As government agencies adjust to the new normal, I am excited to partner with our public sector customers on their journey to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. With ICI for Fed, our customers will be able to improve contracting writing activities by structuring and connecting contracts agency-wide, providing actionable intelligence resulting in improved solutions and better outcomes."

About Icertis

With unmatched technology capabilities and category-defining innovation leadership, Icertis is led by its vision to transform the foundation of commerce. The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries. To learn more about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.

