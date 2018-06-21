Icertis Continues Executive Team Expansion with Addition of Former Microsoft, GE Senior Executive

In his new role, Neal will own all aspects of delivery for the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform – product definition, development, professional services, customer success and cloud operations – to help accelerate product evolution so the company aggressively capitalizes on the increasing growth opportunities ahead. With deep experience in delivering enterprise software as a service (SaaS) at mega scale, applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solving real-world business problems, and successfully leading agile global delivery teams, Neal brings to Icertis the right stuff for the company's next stage of hyper-growth.

"As our portfolio of Global 2000 customers rapidly continues to grow, it becomes increasingly important for us to maintain the laser focus on customer needs that made us the leading enterprise contract management company we are today," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Neal's long career in successfully delivering enterprise-class, global-scale products and services with customer empathy at the core of all decisions, will help ensure our customers' expectations continue to be exceeded in every aspect of our platform engineering and service delivery."

In his previous position, Neal served as the President and CEO for Caradigm, a GE Healthcare company that was formed via a joint venture between Microsoft and GE. Prior to Caradigm, he was at Microsoft for more than a decade, and as a member of the company's Business Leadership Team helped build the Microsoft Dynamics ERP product portfolio.

"It's a rare opportunity to be part of a dynamic, rapidly growing company addressing a compelling, ubiquitous business challenge," said Neal. "I couldn't resist joining Icertis on its mission to be the contract management platform of the world and create the next multi-billion-dollar enterprise software company!"

This addition to the executive team comes amidst a period of accelerated growth for Icertis, with recent wins from around the globe including Philip Morris International in Europe, MODEC in Africa, Transurban in Australia, and World Wide Technology in North America. Icertis also won the 2018 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award, received the 2018 GeekWire Deal of the Year award, and was recognized by Spend Matters as the Enterprise Contract Management Solution Leader.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used to manage 5+ million contracts by 2+ million subscribers at companies like 3M, Daimler, Microsoft, Roche and Wipro in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. The AI-powered platform allows customers to increase contract velocity and agility, proactively manage entitlements and obligations as well as surface commercial insights and intelligence.

