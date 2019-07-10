Icertis Honored for Third Consecutive Year as a Top Company to Work For in Washington State

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced it has been named a Top 100 Company to Work For in Washington State by Seattle Business magazine. This is the third consecutive year Icertis has made the prestigious list, which uses anonymous employee surveys to grade companies on criteria including executive leadership, benefits, rewards and recognitions, corporate culture, training and more.

"At Icertis, our definition of success includes living by our values," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Icertis was built with the belief that values are the foundation for a successful and sustaining organization. Moreover, on our journey to become the contract management platform of the world, how we get there is just as important as the destination."

Central to creating the company's best-in-class culture is the focus on the company's FORTE values: Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork and Execution. In the Seattle Business magazine survey, employees also called out perks like daily catered lunches and free, ample parking.

"With so much growth happening in the company, it is gratifying to see that one thing remains the same year after year – our commitment to a values-driven approach to doing business," said Brooke Hue, Chief People Officer at Icertis. "Our culture is our biggest differentiator and FORTE is at the forefront of every decision we make, so that Icertis retains its employer-of-choice status globally."

This year marks the 30th annual 100 Best Companies to Work For competition. To assemble its list, Seattle Business magazine conducted an independent, confidential survey of more than 16,000 Washington-based employees.

