Icertis Named A Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has been recognized as a Top 100 Company to Work For in Washington state by Seattle Business magazine. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Icertis has been honored with this prestigious award that highlights those companies that create a positive workplace culture for their employees.

"We are proud to be a people-first, values-centric company and are incredibly honored to have been recognized as a top place to work for four years running," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "Icertis is growing quickly and we are more committed than ever to maintaining our focus on our FORTE values – Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, Execution. As co-founders, winning this recognition from our employees is immensely gratifying for Monish and me, even more so as new waves of Icertians have embraced the idea that how you get to where you're going is as important as the destination."

With more than 1,300 employees, Icertis is committed to nurturing its culture and supporting its employees in every aspect of life. With all of the happenings in the past six months – a powerful movement to fight racism, a global pandemic – Icertis knew it was critical to develop a response grounded in FORTE to give employees the flexibility to take care of themselves, their family and communities. The company calls this framework its Four Rings of Responsibility:

Take care of self: When COVID-19 hit, Icertis quickly moved to provide Icertians the tools and infrastructure they need to work safely from home.

When COVID-19 hit, Icertis quickly moved to provide Icertians the tools and infrastructure they need to work safely from home. Take care of family: Icertis has a deep sense of gratitude for Icertian families and understands everyone balances work and homelife, so the company actively encouraged every Icertian to focus on caring for their family – however they define it.

Icertis has a deep sense of gratitude for Icertian families and understands everyone balances work and homelife, so the company actively encouraged every Icertian to focus on caring for their family – however they define it. Take care of community: In this challenging time, caring for our communities is more important than ever. Icertis has committed to taking strong actions to fight racism and is offering employees seven days of paid leave to volunteer, support, help, give, protest, and make their voices heard. Additionally, Icertis shifted resources to help our communities during the pandemic and has donated meals for school children in the greater Seattle area, personal protection equipment to hospitals in India , and funds to the Red Cross in Germany .

In this challenging time, caring for our communities is more important than ever. Icertis has committed to taking strong actions to fight racism and is offering employees seven days of paid leave to volunteer, support, help, give, protest, and make their voices heard. Additionally, Icertis shifted resources to help our communities during the pandemic and has donated meals for school children in the greater area, personal protection equipment to hospitals in , and funds to the Red Cross in . Take care of business: Icertis quickly extended customer support hours to be complimentary 24x7 and enhanced executive outreach to support customers' individual needs, developing, for example, guidance strategies to help clients leverage AI and identify critical contract data.

"This year has been unlike any other for businesses and employees in Washington and around the world. It is gratifying to see the Icertis culture shine through as we continue to grow rapidly and add new team members and customers," said Pranali Save, Chief Human Resources Officer, Icertis. "Our commitment to a values-driven approach to doing business has helped us to achieve many great results, including our status as a sought-after employer year after year."

This is the 31st year Seattle Business magazine has honored Washington companies for creating positive workplace cultures. To create the list, the magazine conducted an independent, confidential survey amongst Icertis' Washington-based employees and evaluated the company across 10 major categories including corporate culture; executive leadership; responsibility and decision-making; benefits; workplace environment; communication; training and education; hiring and retention; performance standards; and rewards and recognition.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com, and to see the latest career opportunities, visit https://www.icertis.com/careers/.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to fully realize the intent of their combined 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

Icertis Media Contact:

Haley Flanagan

Corporate Communications Manager, Icertis

[email protected]

SOURCE Icertis

Related Links

http://www.icertis.com

