Icertis Named an Outstanding Service Provider at Global IACCM Innovation and Excellence Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced it was named an Outstanding Service Provider at the International Association for Contract & Commercial Management (IACCM) Global Innovation and Excellence Awards, highlighting the transformative power of the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform. This recognition comes after IACCM honored Icertis for its work in the EMEA and Americas regions earlier this year.

The IACCM Innovation and Excellence Awards highlight organizations that are achieving the highest standards in the field of contract and commercial management. Icertis received the award due to its track record of helping the world's biggest brands realize commercial value by solving the most complex contract management challenges.

"We are excited to recognize Icertis for the innovation and leadership it exemplifies in the contract management industry," said Sally Hughes, Global CEO, IACCM. "The traditional view of contracts as documents is fast giving way to an appreciation that they are in fact a critical source of data, at both the transactional and portfolio level. As an early leader in driving this shift, Icertis has built a reputation for success in helping customers digitally transform contracts from static documents to strategic business assets."

Contracts dictate every facet of a company's commercial relationships and therefore govern every dollar that flows into and out of an enterprise. The ICM platform provides an easy, intelligent, enterprise-wide solution for companies to manage and get the most value from their contracts.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by IACCM, an organization dedicated to enabling world class commercial relationships, for our efforts to transform our customer's commercial foundation by digitally transforming their contract management process," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "This acknowledgement of our innovation in the CLM industry is validation of our global strategy and a testament to the values-driven culture our hardworking employees embody."

Today's honor adds to a growing list of accomplishments for the company this year including top marks from analyst firms Gartner, Forrester and Spend Matters; inclusion on the most preeminent lists of leading businesses including Forbes AI 50 and Forbes Cloud 100; and supplier and partner of the year awards from companies like Daimler and Microsoft.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.

About IACCM

The International Association for Contract & Commercial Management (IACCM) enables both public and private sector organizations and professionals to achieve world-class standards in their contracting and relationship management process and skills. With over 55,000 members across 175 countries and 20,514 corporations, IACCM is leading the way in responding to the demands of global networked markets.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 6.5 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

Icertis Media Contact:

Haley Flanagan

Corporate Communications Manager

Icertis

CorpComm@icertis.com

SOURCE Icertis

Related Links

http://www.icertis.com

