Icertis Named for Second Year in a Row on Deloitte's Prestigious 2020 Technology Fast 500™

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it ranked 250th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a list of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

This is the second consecutive year Icertis ranked on the elite list as the company continues to experience impressive, rapid growth driven by its category-defining technology and accelerating market demand. As the first company to grasp the true transformative potential of CLM, Icertis has boldly pursued its vision for delivering business excellence by improving a customer's business in ways never imagined. In addition, shifting markets, fast changing regulations, and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic have made companies more aware than ever of the critically important role contract management software plays in minimizing risk, fulfilling obligations, and closing deals faster.

"Our inclusion on the Deloitte Fast 500 list for the second year in a row is incredible validation of the fact that contract management has gone from nice to have to critical to have," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "Icertis was the first company to grasp the true transformative potential of CLM and our vision of organization-wide contract intelligence continues to distinguish us as the most innovative enterprise software company in the industry. This award reinforces our unwavering commitment to leading and developing this new category, now and into the future."

Icertis' inclusion further validates Icertis' continued growth and momentum created by:

A roster of iconic global brands and innovative disruptorshttps://www.icertis.com/customers/ such as Airbus, Best Buy, Daimler, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Porsche AG, Regeneron, and more.

Top-tier awards including Forbes AI 50, Forbes Cloud 100, Microsoft's Inner Circle, Microsoft Partner of the Year for Alliance Global ISV and Manufacturing, Peak Tech Laureates for AI, and Seattle Business Magazine Top Company to Work For.

100, Microsoft's Inner Circle, Microsoft Partner of the Year for Alliance Global ISV and Manufacturing, Peak Tech Laureates for AI, and Seattle Business Magazine Top Company to Work For. Recognition as a leader and critical business solution provider from top analyst firms and customer reviews including Forrester, Gartner, G2, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides objective rankings of technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to fully realize the intent of their combined 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

