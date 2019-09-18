Icertis Named to Elite Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 List

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced its inclusion in Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top private cloud companies in the world.

Forbes recognized Icertis out of hundreds of cloud start-up nominees due to its impressive customer roster of iconic global companies, award-winning culture, and ground breaking vision that reimagines the contract lifecycle management (CLM) category as foundational to digital transformation.

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to Icertis and each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees poised to join their ranks!"

The Forbes Cloud 100, produced in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, is curated by a select judging panel made up of public cloud company CEOs that rank companies across four factors: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics and people/culture.

"We are honored to be recognized as the only contract management start up on the Forbes Cloud 100. This is further evidence of our market leadership in the $20 billion CLM category," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Being named to this elite group of fast-growing, capital efficient companies further validates our strategy and vision of digitally transforming contracting – the foundation of commerce. Most importantly, this award is a testament to the success of our values-driven approach to business and how that delivers real ROI for our customers."

Natively built on Microsoft Azure, the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform turns contracts into strategic business assets, giving global enterprises powerful new capabilities to accelerate contracting, protect against risk and optimize their commercial relationships. Icertis stands out in this fast-growing category by solving the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform.

The acknowledgment by Forbes follows a string of recent announcements recognizing Icertis' product leadership, technological prowess and outstanding culture including:

