Icertis Named to Elite Forbes Cloud 100 List for Second Consecutive Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This marks the second consecutive year that Icertis has been recognized on this exclusive list and it remains the only CLM provider included.

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of service providers. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics, and culture.

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing to contract management, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do."

Icertis was selected due to its ongoing rapid growth, efficient use of capital, expanding roster of global customers, and dedication to values and people. Ensuring business continuity and protecting against risk, the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform structures and connects contracts and processes to improve business in ways companies never imagined.

"We are honored to once again be the only CLM company recognized on the elite Forbes Cloud 100 list," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "This further validates our unwavering commitment to contract intelligence which, grounded in our values, creates the ideal foundation for enduring partnerships and continued market leadership. Icertis was the first company to activate the transformative potential of contracting in the cloud and this award underscores our category-defining innovation that keeps our customers out in front now and in the future."

The Icertis platform dynamically analyzes contracts in the context of systems and processes, expands the understanding of how they drive all aspects of business, and ensures that the intent of every contract is fully realized. Icertis is trusted by the world's top companies, including Apple, BASF, Best Buy, Daimler, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Microsoft, and Porsche.

Icertis was also recently named to the Forbes AI 50 List for the second year in a row, and is the only CLM company to ever be included. Additional recognition of Icertis' product leadership, unmatched technology, and exceptional culture includes recent designations as a Leader in Gartner's Contract Lifecycle Management Magic Quadrant , a Top 100 Company to Work For , a Microsoft Partner of the Year , and the clear frontrunner in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' Market Outlook report on Contract Lifecycle Management .

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to fully realize the intent of their combined 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

