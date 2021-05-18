Icertis Receives 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store Category

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management, announced that it has received the 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award: SAP® Store Partner of the Year. SAP presents the awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers achieve their goals. Winners and finalists in 28 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and partners' own proven ability to meet and exceed key performance indicators.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by SAP from among SAP's more than 20,000 partners worldwide," explained Samir Bodas, CEO and co-founder, Icertis. "Achieving this recognition in our first year on SAP Store speaks to the value that our integrated solutions bring to customers in every industry vertical around the world. We look forward to building on this momentum and accelerating our partnership with SAP to continue digitally transforming contracting – the foundation of commerce."

"Our partners are key to turning the Intelligent Enterprise into reality," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "Despite challenging times, our ecosystem has once again demonstrated its innovation power, dedication and excellence in helping our customers unlock new ways of running their business. Together, we continue to deliver quality solutions, services, and experiences, allowing our customers to thrive and succeed with SAP solutions."

CLM is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software categories and is increasingly recognized as a universal, critical asset for organizations across all industries and in every geography. The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs.

Icertis was recognized for creating three solutions on SAP Store that complement SAP® technologies and contribute a significant amount of value to SAP customers:

Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for SAP Ariba - integrates with SAP® Ariba® solutions to streamline contracting in the areas of sourcing, procurement, intelligent spend, and supplier management.

Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for SAP Customer Experience - integrates with SAP Customer Experience to accelerate contracting for sales leaders using the SAP CPQ and SAP Sales Cloud solutions.

Icertis AI for Accelerated Contract Transformation - digitizes legacy and third-party contracts to deliver increased visibility and intelligent insights.

The integrated solutions gained strong traction in 2020 when organizations experienced unprecedented disruptions to their supply chain and workplaces. Icertis has partnered with SAP to help a growing list of organizations, such as Aldi, BASF, BeiGene, Boeing, Daimler, Johnson & Johnson, ServiceNow, and others, accelerate their business and reduce risk by modernizing their contract management systems.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. Icertis was recognized as Partner of the Year – SAP Store for its strong commercial momentum and ability to address complex contract management challenges that have become especially acute for companies during the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

This award from SAP builds on the recognition that Icertis has received throughout the past year, including being named as a leader in both the 2021 Forrester Wave for Contract Lifecycle Management: All Contracts and the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. Icertis will also be a gold sponsor of the SAPPHIRE NOW event in June, where organizations can visit the Icertis virtual Partner Showcase to see demonstrations of the Icertis solutions in action.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries. For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.

